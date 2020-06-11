Where the reopening is working – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. A retired judge sharply criticizes the Justice Department. Protesters tear down a statue in Virginia. And many parts of the USA. USA They have managed to reopen while continuing to reduce new cases of viruses.
Journalists don't always pay enough attention to good news. So I want to highlight a few this morning: In much of the United States and Europe, the coronavirus has spread less rapidly than many people feared.
Yes, the number of cases is growing in some places, and they are rightly receiving a lot of attention. But the whole story is more complex. In the past six weeks, as communities have reopened, Americans have flocked to beaches and lakes, and European schools have reopened, the number of new cases has continued to decline in many places.
Throughout the Northeast and Midwest of the US They have declined more than 50 percent, and often much more, since May 1. Across the country, weekly deaths have decreased for six straight weeks. And Europe "seems to have turned a corner," says Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins University.
How could this be?
I asked that question to the public health experts, and they gave two main answers. One, the virus spreads much less easily outdoors than indoors. "Summer, being outside, warmer weather, humidity, seems to help, and we may have underestimated how much it has helped," Ashish Jha, incoming dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told me.
Two, many people are taking more precautions than in February and March. They are wearing masks, stay six feet away, and be careful what they touch. "Even in the absence of top-down health interventions," such as blocks, "people want to stay safe," Rivers said.
The combination seems to have eliminated most "super pin events,quot;, like parties, concerts, and restaurant meals, where several people get sick. Such events may account for 80 percent of all broadcasts, research suggests. (Read this Times Op-Ed for more.)
I recognize that this is a somewhat dangerous message. Transmission rates in the US USA They are taller than necessary, and have started to rise again in parts of the south and west. In arizona, where the governor has downplayed the virus and hospitals are filling up, the situation looks especially bad. But many other places show what a responsible and effective reopening looks like.
A crucial caveat is that the virus will last longer than the summer, everywhere. During the 1918-19 flu, transmission rates fell in the warmer months, only to rise again in the fall. "People thought it was over," as Apoorva Mandavilli, a science journalist for The Times, said, "and stopped taking precautions."
Where the news is worse: However, some large countries where cases continue to rise (India, Mexico, Russia, Iran and Pakistan) are ending their blockades, citing economic reasons.
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. A "serious abuse of fiscal power,quot;
A court-appointed expert urged a federal judge to reject the Trump administration's attempt to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser. The expert, a retired federal judge, criticized the "highly irregular conduct of the Justice Department to benefit a political ally of the president."
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about his contact with the Russian ambassador, but the Justice Department later claimed that the lies were not "material." Those claims, wrote Retired Judge John Gleeson, "are absurd."
Whats Next: The case will continue on Friday when a panel of three judges in the Court of Appeals considers the case.
2. The National Guard recognizes its role
After the National Guard participated in the offensive against peaceful protesters outside the White House last week, a white commander referred to the confrontation as the "Alamo,quot;. But among the ranks of the D.C.Guard, most of whom are people of color, the troops feel demoralized, The Times reports. The National Guard is conducting an investigation into the events of the day.
Some troops said they were so ashamed of their role that they have hidden it from family members.
In other protest developments:
In a series of late-night tweets, President Trump threatened to take federal measures to control the protests in Seattle, taunting local officials for not doing so. Jay Inslee, the governor of the state of Washington, returned the contempt, saying that Trump was "unable,quot; to govern.
In Richmond, Virginia, protesters tore down a statue of Jefferson Davis, where it lay broken on the street until a crane took it away.
Amazon said it was pausing for a year to allow police to use its facial recognition tool, amid concerns about how the technology treats African-Americans.
NASCAR announced that it would ban the Confederate battle flag from its events after Bubba Wallace, the sport's only black driver, called for the ban. Separately, Trump rejected a proposal by the Pentagon to consider renaming Army bases named after Confederate officers.
3. The Fed projects a long crisis
In its According to the first economic projections this year, Federal Reserve officials said they expected the unemployment rate to end in 2020 at 9.3 percent and remain high for years. The Fed promised to do "everything we can,quot; to support the recovery. "This is the biggest economic shock, in the United States and the world, really, in living memory," said Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed.
A call for more encouragement: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for "other bipartisan legislation to put more money in the economy." The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have been sending conflicting messages about more stimulus.
This is what is happening the most.
Republicans hope to move their national convention this summer to Jacksonville, Florida, from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Trump disagreed with North Carolina officials on the social distancing measures.
President Nancy Pelosi rejected Democrats who have argued that Joe Biden should choose an African American running mate. "I think Joe Biden should choose whoever he wants," Pelosi said at a round table with journalists. "It would never, ever reduce your chances."
The final count in Georgia showed that Jon Ossoff had received more than 50 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, allowing him to avoid a runoff and become the party's candidate for the Senate elections this fall.
Lives lived: Lennie Niehaus first attracted attention as a alto saxophonist and arranger in the 1950s. But his most enduring legacy may have been the Sheet music he wrote for films directed by Clint Eastwood, including "Bird," for which he also taught Forest Whitaker to emulate Charlie Parker's saxophone. Niehaus has died at 90.
PREVIOUS STORY: a movie to watch now
The interruption of professional sports has led many desperate fans to watch ESPN documentaries like "The Last Dance,quot; and "Lance,quot;. It turns out that an ESPN documentary also offers a heartbreaking look at police brutality: "O.J .: Made in America,quot; by Ezra Edelman.
The main narrative is about O.J. Simpson and the 1994 murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ron Goldman. But the backdrop to the story, and the jury's deep mistrust of the prosecution, is the Los Angeles Police Department's long-standing mistreatment of black city residents, through violence and lies.
As the Times A.O. Scott told me: The film shows "the deep roots of mistrust and resentment that the LAPD planted among black city citizens through decades of abuse and contempt. The jury's verdict, so shocking to many at the time, is shown as an act with clear historical roots and political significance. " (His criticism of the film in 2016 compared it to the work of Norman Mailer and Robert Caro.)
The Times' Wesley Morris says: "It is one of the most rigorous and disturbing radiographs of this country's racial crises and racist myths, from the police and criminal justice to sex, sports and Hertz." The film spans over five episodes and nearly eight hours, but, as Wesley says, "He has spent much more time with much less superior storytelling."
PLAY, SEE, EAT, BAKE
It's strawberry season
For a summer dessert, try Melissa Clark's twist on strawberry shortcake. Trading traditional soft cookies for cookies gives the plate something crunchy. Melissa recommends using cultured butter to make cookies richer, although regular or salted butter will work, too.
Reese Witherspoon opens up
For years, officers told her to avoid playing mother because she was a person finishing her career. A financial advisor warned her that acting roles would run out once she turned 40. However, Reese Witherspoon, now 44, has been on every television screen lately, from "Big Little Lies,quot; to her latest series, "Little Fires Everywhere," thanks to producers, including herself.
Glenn Whipp described Witherspoon in The Los Angeles Times, where he spoke about his faith, his age in Hollywood, and how to tell stories about women.
The police in pop culture
"Cops," a series that spawned the criminal reality television genre, was canceled this week. LEGO temporarily stopped marketing two of its police-themed sets. And online, there are prank calls to "shell out the Dog Patrol," the children's cartoon about a team of canine helpers, including a police puppy.
As protests against police brutality continue, the role of the police in pop culture is being re-examined. Amanda Hess, a general criticism of the Times, analyzes the archetype of "good police,quot; that permeates television.
Detours
Games
Here is today's Mini Crossword, and a clue: the Big Pharma regulator (three letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PD Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris, hosts of the "Still Processing,quot; podcast, will host an online event on Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern to discuss the calculations for the past two weeks. It's called "So you finally get it."
You can see today's printed cover here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about what Georgia's troublesome primary could mean for November.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].