Where the reopening is working – The New York Times

Journalists don't always pay enough attention to good news. So I want to highlight a few this morning: In much of the United States and Europe, the coronavirus has spread less rapidly than many people feared.

Yes, the number of cases is growing in some places, and they are rightly receiving a lot of attention. But the whole story is more complex. In the past six weeks, as communities have reopened, Americans have flocked to beaches and lakes, and European schools have reopened, the number of new cases has continued to decline in many places.

Throughout the Northeast and Midwest of the US They have declined more than 50 percent, and often much more, since May 1. Across the country, weekly deaths have decreased for six straight weeks. And Europe "seems to have turned a corner," says Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins University.

How could this be?

I asked that question to the public health experts, and they gave two main answers. One, the virus spreads much less easily outdoors than indoors. "Summer, being outside, warmer weather, humidity, seems to help, and we may have underestimated how much it has helped," Ashish Jha, incoming dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told me.