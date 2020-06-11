What will dating be like in a post-COVID-19 world? – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am a 55 year old single man.

Can you look at your crystal ball and tell me what dating will be like for someone over 50, once it resumes, at the age of COVID-19?

Given all the precautions in the world (not mine, I'm ready), will I ever find a partner?

– Just until I die?

Dear only: This is a great question. I will try to forecast.

One thing I can guarantee is a solid start to the conversation: "So how has the pandemic treated you?"

This long crisis has unexpectedly tested everyone, and the way people have reacted to this global anxiety is revealing. You should be able to discern fairly quickly whether a potential partner is compassionate, concerned, anxious, terrified, denying, angry, balanced (in your opinion), calmly cautious, or eager to leave. You can tell if someone is temperamentally optimistic (sounds like it is) or gloomy at the edges. You may know people who are grieving, lonely, locked up, and sad.

They are likely to meet online via video conference before meeting in person (this is a positive development after COVID-19). Before meeting in person, you and / or your date may offer or request a test for immunity against the virus (if reliable tests are widely available). Your first in-person meeting could be held outside, at a distance. They probably won't shake hands when greeting each other. If you are a disinfectant, you can always carry an extra bottle with you, as a kind gesture to offer to your date. If you don't routinely sanitize surfaces, but your date does it obsessively (or vice versa), that could be a deciding factor.

Mask wearers will face the dilemma of whether, or when, to reveal the lower half of their faces when they meet in person.

And most people (including you) will have learned how to cut their hair.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have played an important role in the lives of our nephews and nieces. They had a very hard childhood. Her father died when they were very young, and her mother (my husband's sister) suffers from severe and abusive personality disorder. She is separated from all her children and from us.

When they were young, we had "the kids,quot; with us on many weekends and vacations, and as young adults, we housed them in college and single motherhood.

While they are really good people, they tell us endless white lies, they have unpaid debts to us and they often lack follow-up on the commitments they have made to us.

We have always attributed his harsh childhood to these character traits and remain unconditional in our love for them.

Now that they are 25, 29 and 30 respectively, my heart has cooled towards them. His disloyal and disrespectful behavior bothers me. They are all adults who should know better.

Am I not realistic with my expectations and my wish that these family members treat me differently?

– Closing in So Cal

Dear closure: Loving someone unconditionally does not mean that you sign up to be used and abused by them. Loving someone unconditionally means you love him anyway.

Reward good and loving behavior with affirmations, positive reinforcement, and access to yourself. Respond to negative behavior honestly, delivering reasonable and proportional consequences.

Do they lend you and not pay you? Don't give them a chance to fail so spectacularly. Either he gives freely and without expectations, or he tells them that they will have to pay off their debt before they can borrow again. Are you openly disrespectful? You say, honestly, "Hey, we know we deserve better than this. You know that, too. I trust you will figure out how to be kinder to me. Until then, let's take a little break."

It seems that he has done a lot for these young adults, but his great intentions and laudable actions would not fully compensate for his harsh and heartbreaking upbringing.

Dear Amy: "About to explode!" I had a housemate who interrupted all the time.

We have a friend who does the same and came to define her (in my opinion).

Later I learned that he had significant hearing loss in his left ear, and I began to observe the patterns associated with his interruptions.

Most of the time, the ones she interrupted were placed to her left. Now, I sit to the right of our friend and babble to my heart's content. People probably silently beg him to interrupt me!

– Rick

Dear Rick: Hearing loss has been suggested by several readers as a possible cause of this habit. Thank you all.

