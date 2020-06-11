What will dating be like in a post-COVID-19 world? – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am a 55 year old single man.

Can you look at your crystal ball and tell me what dating will be like for someone over 50, once it resumes, at the age of COVID-19?

Given all the precautions in the world (not mine, I'm ready), will I ever find a partner?

– Just until I die?

Dear only: This is a great question. I will try to forecast.

One thing I can guarantee is a solid start to the conversation: "So how has the pandemic treated you?"

This long crisis has unexpectedly tested everyone, and the way people have reacted to this global anxiety is revealing. You should be able to discern fairly quickly whether a potential partner is compassionate, concerned, anxious, terrified, denying, angry, balanced (in your opinion), calmly cautious, or eager to leave. You can tell if someone is temperamentally optimistic (sounds like it is) or gloomy at the edges. You may know people who are grieving, lonely, locked up, and sad.

They are likely to meet online via video conference before meeting in person (this is a positive development after COVID-19). Before meeting in person, you and / or your date may offer or request a test for immunity against the virus (if reliable tests are widely available). Your first in-person meeting could be held outside, at a distance. They probably won't shake hands when greeting each other. If you are a disinfectant, you can always carry an extra bottle with you, as a kind gesture to offer to your date. If you don't routinely sanitize surfaces, but your date does it obsessively (or vice versa), that could be a deciding factor.

Mask wearers will face the dilemma of whether, or when, to reveal the lower half of their faces when they meet in person.

And most people (including you) will have learned how to cut their hair.

