What to know – Up News Info Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today that contracting teams will close both Maple Road addresses under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Maple Road will reopen to traffic at 9 a.m. Saturday June 13.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. This configuration will allow the southbound lanes and bridges to be rebuilt this year. I-75 traffic is not expected to be affected by this work.

The posted eastbound detour for Maple Road includes the Stephenson Highway, Big Beaver, and John R. The westbound detour of Maple Road includes the John R., Big Beaver, and Rochester Highways.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related