Westfield Century City Mall Reopens to Shop in Person – Up News Info Los Angeles

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) – Despite the increase in coronavirus cases, more shopping malls are opening in Los Angeles and Orange County.

On Thursday, shoppers returned to the Westfield Century City Mall after the popular mall was closed for months.

For Neda Bala and her family, it was a long-awaited reunion.

"It is more comfortable than being at home and being so restrictive," Bala said. "I used to come here three or four times a week and it was very hard not to come any more and finally being able to come back is so nice that it's so much fun that it was something I could do today and the kids were excited." "

On Wednesday, the staple of Century City announced its reopening after coronavirus impacts closed its doors.

"I haven't been out at all, but I thought I would try it today," said buyer Joy Kovaleski.

While some of the large retailers, including Macy’s and Bloomingdales, are open, many small stores remain closed.

Posters are also placed reminding shoppers to keep their distance and wear masks throughout the mall.

Westfield is among many other companies that implement new practices to keep customers safe.

"It honestly is really different," said Maya Zara. "I like how they are organizing everything to be in one direction, like traffic in one direction. Everyone keeps six feet. Just more precautions."

Other Los Angeles shopping malls also got the go-ahead to reopen, including The Grove and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

"I just arrived and was excited," said buyer Kerri Kim. "There are not many people here yet, so I hope it will return to normal."

Westfield Century City said it is also increasing cleaning measures in high-contact areas and monitoring the number of people allowed in one store at a time.