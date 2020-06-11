Weekend access to warehouse floors temporarily closed due to heavy traffic, return of hot and dry conditions – Up News Info Los Angeles

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Despite much of the state reopening, the Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down weekend access to the Chantry Flat recreation area starting Saturday.

The Los Angeles National Forest has experienced an exceptionally high number of visitors who have likely been hungry for outdoor recreation as housewife requests in California are eased.

Already one of the forest's most popular areas and the third-busiest entrance to the Angeles National Forest, Chantry Flat has been plagued with more visitor cars than parking lots can handle. Heavy traffic and illegal parking on narrow mountain roads have restricted the roads and hampered access for emergency crews, officials with the Angeles National Forest said.

With the warm and dry conditions returning to the forest, authorities will close Chantry Flat on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this Saturday. The popular picnic area will be open Monday through Friday.

Los Angeles National Forest officials say they are working with state and local partners to find solutions to the recent overcrowding and heavy traffic on mountain roads.