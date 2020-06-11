"We want security, we want compassion,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (/AP) – President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would seek an executive order to encourage police departments to comply with "current professional standards for the use of force."

"We want security. We want compassion. We want everything, "President Donald Trump said at a roundtable on surveillance at Gateway Church in North Dallas.

He also defended his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell the violent protests that erupted across the country after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, saying, "We are dominating the street with compassion."

President Trump acknowledged that law enforcement may have some "bad apples," but said it is unfair to describe police officers as fanatics.

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," Trump said. "But we will not progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or fanatics."

The president said the nation also needs to beef up its efforts to confront its longstanding dormant race relations problems by focusing on inequality, redoubling its claim that solving economic problems is the fastest way to heal racial wounds.

He said his administration would aggressively pursue economic development in minority communities, confront health care disparities by investing "substantial sums,quot; in medical institutions that serve minorities, and improve school choice options.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot did not receive invitations for the event, according to their offices.

Mayor Eric Johnson was invited but did not attend due to prior commitments, according to an assistant.

President Trump filled the round table with police union officials and allies from the African American community, including a member of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump lashed out at some in the Democratic party who asked to "underfund the police," a broad call to rethink thinking about how communities should address public safety.

"Unfortunately, there are some who are trying to fuel division and push an extreme agenda, which we will not seek, that will produce only more poverty, more crime, more suffering," Trump said.

Glenn Heights, Texas Police Chief Vernell Dooley urged Trump to increase resources to provide more training to the police. "We need training," said Dooley. "This is not the time to disburse the police departments."

Activists say it is not about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all their money. They say it is time for the country to tackle systemic issues in surveillance in the United States and spend more on other things than communities in the US. USA They need, like housing and education.

Trump has already publicly expressed his sympathy for Floyd's family of Floyd, but did not mention them during the roundtable, held two days after Floyd was buried in Houston.

He previously suggested that Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who prosecutors say pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, must have been "broken."

American Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who participated in the panel, began his remarks by extending his condolences to the Floyds and Texans.

Attorney General William Barr, who accompanied Trump to the event, endorsed the president's emphasis on law and order. Barr said what happened to Floyd should not hide the fact that the police offers are decent people "who risk their lives for us."

"We cannot allow this event to obscure the fact that the real oppression and danger to our communities comes more from violent crime and lawlessness than from the police," Barr said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, rejected Trump's visit to Dallas in advance as a "photo shoot,quot; and accused the president of "escaping from a meaningful conversation about systemic racism and police brutality. "

Trump, whose campaign effort has been largely sidelined by the coronavirus, will also conduct a high-dollar fundraiser during his visit to Dallas. The intimate event for about 25 supporters was expected to raise $ 10 million to be divided between his campaign, the Republican National Committee and 22 state parties, according to a Republican Party official.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)