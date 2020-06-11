"We don't have that answer yet," says WHO on asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

A senior World Health Organization official withdrew comments that seemed to suggest that it is "very rare,quot; for people without COVID-19 symptoms to pass the disease on to others.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical leader in the COVID-19 pandemic, clarified that the actual rates of the so-called asymptomatic transmission are not yet known.

"Most of the transmission we know of is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to others through infectious droplets," Van Kerkhove said during a live question-and-answer session on social media Tuesday.

"But there are a subset of people who don't develop symptoms, and to really understand how many people have no symptoms, we don't actually have that answer yet."

Some estimates suggest that between 6 and 41 percent of the population may be infected but have no symptoms, he added.

His previous comments had drawn strong criticism from public health experts, many of whom have recommended the use of facial covers in public to try to prevent infected people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

The confusion seems to stem in part from what asymptomatic infection is and how the general public could understand it. Sometimes the word is used to describe people who have not started to show symptoms but who eventually will, in which case we should call them presymptomatic – and research has shown that they can actually be contagious before you start to feel bad.

On Monday, Van Kerkhove noted that when the cases are initially reported as asymptomatic, "we found that many have really mild illness."

Some people are truly asymptomatic Despite a positive coronavirus test, but contact tracing appears to show that they rarely transmit the virus onward, he added.

"We have several reports from countries that are doing very detailed contact tracking. They follow asymptomatic cases, they follow contacts and they don't find secondary transmission going forward. It's very rare and much of that is not published in the literature," she said.

"We are constantly looking at this data and we are trying to get more information from the countries to really answer this question. It still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits going forward," he added, emphasizing that the focus should be on monitoring and isolating symptomatic cases.

Lack of communication

On Tuesday, Van Kerkhove clarified that when he spoke about "rare,quot; asymptomatic transmission, he was referring to the very limited data that followed such cases.

"What I was referring to yesterday was very few studies, about two or three studies that have been published, that actually try to follow asymptomatic cases," he said.

"That is a very small subset of studies," he continued. "I used the phrase & # 39; very rare & # 39; and I think it is a misunderstanding to say that asymptomatic transmission worldwide is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies."

To some, it seemed that the WHO was suggesting that asymptomatic people played only a very small role in the spread of the virus, even when some recent studies have estimated that people who do not show symptoms (either truly asymptomatic or simply presymptomatic) could explain during almost half of the spread.

"I was surprised by the conviction of that statement because there have clearly been people who have passed the infection on before developing symptoms," said Keith Neal, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nottingham who has advised the UK government. in outbreak control.

Can people who do not feel sick transmit the disease?

It seems, but we still don't know to what extent exactly. The ease with which the coronavirus spreads under different circumstances is not well understood and is still being studied.

The WHO has maintained for months that the vast majority of the spread of COVID-19 comes from people with symptoms such as fever or cough, and that transmission from people who do not feel sick is not believed to be a major factor in the disease.

WHO chief emergency officer Dr. Michael Ryan said "both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are part of the transmission cycle," but it was unclear how much each contributed to the spread of the virus.

Does it help to wear a mask?

Wearing a mask may not protect you from getting sick as your eyes are probably still exposed, but health experts believe that you can prevent the disease from spreading without knowing it by acting as a physical barrier.

COVID-19 is transmitted through respiratory droplets, so wearing a mask will prevent those droplets from reaching others.

While the majority of the spread is believed to occur from coughing and sneezing, Ryan said there are some suggestions that even acting like singing or yelling could transmit the virus to people who still don't show symptoms.

Why do we not know for sure?

It's complicated, especially since the virus was only identified in late December. Some scientists said the WHO distinction between people who are truly asymptomatic (those who are infected with COVID-19 but who never show symptoms) and those who are pre-symptomatic (and develop symptoms later) explains part of the confusion. .

While truly asymptomatic people are probably not responsible for the significant spread of the virus, several studies have documented that people spread the disease before they get sick, and some experts say recognizing and stopping this type of transmission is critical to controlling the pandemic.

Detailed studies and testing of people who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms are needed to determine if they spread the disease, and few have been done so far.