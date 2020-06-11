"We ask that our voices be heard,quot;: Minneapolis police officers write open letter condemning Derek Chauvin, embracing reform – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An open letter claiming to express the views of hundreds of Minneapolis police officers says they "wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin," the former officer accused of killing George Floyd.

"Like us, Derek Chauvin swore an oath to uphold the sanctity of life most precious," the letter says. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are. "

The brief letter, which was obtained by Up News Info-TV, is addressed to the citizens of Minneapolis and signed by 14 officers who say they speak on behalf of hundreds of officers at all levels of the department. They say that his words are not those of the administration or the police union.

"We are with you and we want to communicate a broad feeling within our ranks," says the letter. "We ask that our voices be heard."

RELATED: Chief Arradondo Announces Immediate Withdrawal Of Contract Negotiations With Police Union

The letter expresses firm confidence in Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo, who outlined her vision on Wednesday to reform the department.

"We are ready to hear and accept calls for change, reform and reconstruction," says the letter. “We are moving forward with you. We want to work with you and restore your trust. "

The letter is not directed at the three other former Minneapolis police officers accused of Floyd's death, nor at recent calls from city leaders to dismantle and dismantle the police department.

The officers who signed the letter are Mark Klukow, Charlie Adams, Darcy Klund, Christie Nelson, Nick Torborg, Mike Kirchen, Pete Stanton, Gary Nelson, Rich Jackson, Mohamed Abdullahi, Molly Fischer, Steve McCarty, John Delmonico, and Richard Zimmerman.

Read the full letter below:



"We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin. We stand with you in denouncing Derek Chauvin's actions on Memorial Day, 2020. Like us, Derek Chauvin swore an oath to uphold the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are.

We are with you and we want to communicate a broad feeling within our ranks. We ask that our voices be heard. We are leaders, formal and informal, and of all ranks within the Minneapolis Police Department. We are not the union or the administration. We are officers representing the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis police officers. Hundreds recognize that Chief Arradondo needs each of us to follow him obediently as he shows us the way. We are ready to hear and embrace calls for change, reform and reconstruction. We are moving forward with you.

We want to work with you and restore your trust. "