Waterton Canyon reopens for recreationists next week – The Know

Waterton Canyon, a popular destination for runners, anglers, and wildlife watchers that closed on March 18 due to the coronavirus, will reopen on June 15, but only Monday through Friday.

The canyon was closed to avoid crowds and limit exposure to employees of Denver Water, which manages the area. The canyon trail extends 6½ miles from the edge of Chatfield State Park to the Strontia Springs Reservoir, providing access to the Colorado Trail.

"Although it has not been easy, we have been able to open other facilities within the guidelines of social distancing, since they are around reservoirs where people can spread, or in the case of the Canal High Line, a long path with many access points,quot; Denver Water Recreation Manager Brandon Ransom said in a press release. "Waterton Canyon presents more challenges as there are limited access points and less distribution capacity as it is a service path for our operating teams. And maintenance,quot;.

The canyon will open for recreationists 30 minutes before sunrise and will close 30 minutes after sunset. Denver Water will monitor weekday usage for the next month before deciding whether to also open on weekends. The dirt road is closed to motorized traffic except for official vehicles, such as those operated by Denver Water and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"Waterton Canyon is a popular recreation destination," said Strontia Springs dam supervisor Heath Stuerke. "We reciteAcknowledge that the shutdown was inconvenient and ask the public to help us keep our resources and employees safe. The recent closure allowed us to use this time to enhance the recreation experience by running our annual dust mitigation project, where we close the canyon for a few weeks a year. "

