WATCH]‘Daily Show Acquires‘ Cops ’Cancellation,‘ Gone With The Wind ’- Up News Info

Trevor Noah took over from police docuseries Police the Wednesdays The daily show of social distance. He noted that since the murder of George Floyd, activists and protesters have rallied around slogans such as "dismantle the police" and "abolish the police," and while it has not yet happened in communities, it is happening on television.

"I can not believe that Police it lasted so long, ”said Noah. “I mean, this was always a very strange show. Who comes home after a long day at work and says, "I want to rest," you know? Let me see how some dishonest and dishonest guys destroy their lives. "

Noah, whose Comedy Central show is part of the same ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth brand, made it clear that he believes the cancellation by the Paramount Network was a good decision. "I think this is a move in the right direction," he said, "because people take for granted how our perceptions of the police are shaped by the programs we watch on television." When we hear about police brutality, many people say, "Well, that can't be true. I grew up watching shows like Miami Vice and Starsky and Hutch, Hawaii Five-O and all the cops never did anything wrong. "

Related story Joe Biden and Trevor Noah talk about the refinance police, the role of social workers, and community policing

Megyn Kelly is immersed in the "Gone with the Wind" controversy, "Cops" with Twitter rant

Noah also addressed the removal of gone With the Wind of the HBO Max. "This is a great HBO move," he said. "They know that millions of people love gone With the WindThey also know that the movie is problematic because it makes it seem like some slaves are having a great time. And we know that's not true. "

He continued: "If the slaves were having a good time, then they would not have needed to be slaves."

"Maybe HBO should get people to answer a questionnaire about the history of the United States before watching Gone With the Wind," he applied.

HBO said the film would eventually return to the streaming service, along with a discussion of its historical context and a complaint of its racist depictions. Noah decided to help HBO with some suggested updates. (You can see above starting at the 4 minute mark.)