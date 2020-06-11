Warner Brothers reacting to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments about transgender people

WENN

The heads of the film studio that produced the & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; franchise and the splits of & # 39; Fantastic Animals & # 39; have pledged to & # 39; foster empathy & # 39; and the & # 39; understanding & # 39; after the backlash on the author's comments.

The "Harry Potter"The creator has faced condemnation from activists and stars of film adaptations of his books, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watsonand Eddie Redmayne, from tweeting comments seen by many as transphobic and refusing to back down in a long explanatory essay.

Executives in the studio that produced the magic films and their "Fantastic beasts"Derivative films have now commented on the furor by issuing a cryptic statement that promises" to foster empathy and advocate for the understanding of all communities and all people. "

Referring to recent protests in the United States against racial injustice, they said in their statement: "Events in the past few weeks have confirmed our determination as a company to deal with difficult social problems. Warner Bros." The position on inclusion is well established and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and our public around the world. "

"We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves by sharing their creations with all of us. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate for the understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those with whom we We work and we reach our content ".

Over the weekend, Rowling spoke on the issue of transgender people's rights and feminist criticism of the gender arguments used by activists.

Among her publications were: "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth. "

In his lengthy essay, published on Wednesday June 10, 2020, he expanded on his points, detailing his own past as a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault and how this had contributed to his fears that women's sexual rights were being eroded by the trans movement.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the LGBTQ + GLAAD organization has since responded, saying Rowling is creating a "very dangerous" environment for trans people.