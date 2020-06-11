Walz, state lawmakers unveil radical set of reforms aimed at supporting racial justice – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers representing the Indigenous People of Color and the Minnesota Indigenous Caucus called for specific reforms to the Minnesota law that they say will support racial justice. The call comes after the riots following George Floyd's death and the eve of a special session of the legislature.

"Minnesotans demand real change," said Walz. “We stand united with the leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate and the Indigenous and Color Caucus, ready to work during the next special session. I agree with legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make significant changes to our Minnesota law enforcement system. "

There have been calls for police change and reform in Minnesota and Minneapolis for decades, but never like this, with so many lawmakers joining Walz saying the time is right.

"It is 2020. If you are not going to listen to us today, you are never going to listen to us," said Rep. Ruth Richardson.

The changes being requested involve changes to specific Minnesota laws that would fundamentally change when police officers can use force and how they can lose their jobs. It's something lawmakers have been talking about publicly since Floyd's murder. The riots that left some Twin City neighborhoods in rubble piles have turned the urgency into legislators of color.

"Minnesota should adopt ethical principles for the use of force by police officers focused on advancing human rights that are based on standards of reasonableness rather than relying solely on the subjective judgment of each individual office," the Representative Carlos Miriani, chair of the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee, said.

Lawmakers want Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to be in charge of the police use of lethal force incidents, not counties. This measure is supported by the Minnesota County Bar Association.

In addition, they want to provide new power to the Minnesota POST board, which was created by the legislature in 1967 and controls the licenses of peace officers, but has had little power to enforce the layoffs.

"It has been dormant and largely unresponsive," said Miriani.

The reforms could include a state ban on police suffocation, a ban that Minneapolis has just enacted, as well as administrative reforms that would affect all police departments, but clearly destined to reign in Minneapolis.

"What we are hearing throughout this week is a call precisely for a redesign of that police department, that government entity," said Miriani.

Lawmakers are also expected to push for laws that at a minimum offer incentives for police to live in the city where they work. May 2020 figures show that 7% of Minneapolis officers actually live in the city.

Other priorities listed in the initiative include investing in alternatives to the police as it currently exists, with an emphasis on social workers and anti-violence intervention, and a major program to fund professional community healers trained to respond to systemic oppression.

The proposed changes are radical, but there is also great opposition. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka warned not to move too fast. Walz has responded by saying that the legislature can remain in session indefinitely until these reforms take place.