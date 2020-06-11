Wall Street collapses as fears of viruses return; Protesters threatened with arrest, fear of second wave of coronavirus; Frontier battle

By 9News Staff June 11, 2020 10:44 PM

Peter Dutton has hit an apparent "cancel culture,quot; eruption in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix has hosted four shows featuring controversial Australian performer Chris Lilley and there are calls to topple the statues of British explorer Captain James Cook.

"I don't think pulling pages out of the history books and going over parts of the story that you disagree with or don't like is really something that the Australian public is going to adopt," Dutton told the Today show.

"There are good and bad parts of our story. You learn from that."

The home affairs minister said Netflix removed Chris Lilley's shows, in which the comedian played a variety of characters, including black-faced, it was absurd.