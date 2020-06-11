Vodafone and O2 customers cannot make calls as mobile phone networks are "idle in the UK,quot;

Several of the major telephone networks have been cut across the UK, leaving customers unable to make or receive calls.

Vodafone, O2, EE, Tesco Mobile and Three are among those said to be experiencing problems, and the blackout wreaked havoc on those working at home.

Thousands of mobile device users took to Twitter to highlight the problem and reported receiving a "call ended,quot; message every time they try to make a call.

All calls were dropped due to the issue that arose in the last hour, according to downdetector.co.uk.

