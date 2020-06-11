Victorian father is a "hero,quot; after giving up his life to save his family

The family of a man who died in the fatal triple holiday home fire In regional Victoria they say the heroic father gave his own life to try to save each person when the fire swept through Tyaak's property last week.

The deadly fire killed the loving father of three, Michael Holmes, 34, his six-year-old son Louis and another close family friend, as flames rampaged through his grandparents' retirement home in the countryside around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The family is survived by his wife Nicci and their two sons Harvey and Rafael. (Supplied)

Mother Nicci Holmes managed to cling to life, but has a "long recovery ahead,quot; while recovering from burns in hospital.

Her two surviving children, Rafael and Harvey, remain in intensive care at Royal Children & # 39; s Hospital, fighting for life after suffering "horrible,quot; injuries.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help with medical bills and other future costs, which has raised more than $ 130,000 in funds.

"On June 6, this beautiful family tragically lost a heroic husband, Michael, and their beloved son Louis in the devastating house fire in Tyaak," a family statement read on the fundraising site.

"Nicci, Mike, Louis, Harvey and Rafael were the most beautiful family that would help those in need.

The Holmes family celebrates a sixth birthday. (Supplied)

However, you can help, it would mean the world to this family. "

9News understands that 13 people from two families had gathered to celebrate the long weekend.

The fire caused four children, including a baby, to be in critical condition after suffering severe burns.

Holmes survived long enough to donate his organs before passing away in the hospital, his devastated wife was forced to say her last goodbyes.

A poignant tribute to the trio who lost their lives in the fire was posted on the fundraising page, with Mr. Holmes remembered as a "hero,quot;.

"Today's world is truly a better place for those who were lucky enough to meet Mike, he was kind, gentle, calm, competitive and always ready to help," said the family.

"He really was a role model for young boys and girls to see what their partner and father should be like."

"He dedicated himself to his family and loved the terrain they were walking on."

The family said that Holmes did not hesitate to put the lives of others before his own, his final selfless act was forever in their hearts.

"He showed this in his actions during the devastating fire: giving up his own life to do everything possible to save each and every person that night," they said.

"For this, Michael will always be remembered as a hero by his friends and family."

The three children of the Holmes family. (Supplied)

Best friend Paul told 9News that his partner was a "legend,quot; and a true family man.

"He continued to fight and live for his family every day of his life, and even if it meant losing his own life, he kept doing it," he said.

Louis, a six-year-old boy, was remembered as "cheeky and extremely intelligent,quot; in the heartfelt statement.

The family said he was talented in "all the sports he got his hands on."

"He was fun, gentle and patient. He, also like his father, was competitive and wanted to go out with the boys, he showed us what true love meant and he enjoyed every second of his life."

"If everyone could take a little Mike and a little Louis, it really would be a better place."

Ms. Holmes entered surgery at Alfred Hospital with her sister-in-law after the fire.

The scene of the Tyaak house fire. (Nine)

She has been described as the "most loving and happy person,quot;.

"She has a smile that brightens everyone's day.

"She is strong, although she believes she is not. Her world was, and will continue to be, her children."

"She loves her life with them."

Her son Harvey was known to be "very protective,quot; with his mother and Rafael, a cheeky "real-life Dennis the Menace,quot;.

"All five were what dreams are made of," the family said.