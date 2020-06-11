ViacomCBS UK Chief Maria Kyriacou to Lead Creative Diversity Network – Up News Info

Maria Kyriacou, President of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, was named new President of the Creative Diversity Network of Great Britain.

Kyriacou succeeds Jill Offman, who left ViacomCBS earlier this year, and will lead the organization through the end of 2020, helping her promote diversity and inclusion in the UK television industry.

Kyriacou said: “I hope to uphold the vital work CDN is doing at a time when actionable diversity and inclusion initiatives have never been so important.

"As CDN president, my goal is to put CDN and its diversity monitoring tool, Diamond, at the center of discussions with broadcasters and producers, so that we can work collectively to improve representation in all spheres of our sector ".

The CDN released a Diamond report earlier this year that revealed that BAME writers and directors are still underrepresented in the industry, but broadcasters are doing a much better job on screen. BAME's representation among writers and directors stands at 9.1% and 8.6% respectively, which is below the British workforce average of 13%, according to the report.