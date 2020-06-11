ViacomCBS elevates Bruce Gillmer to new post as music director – Up News Info

ViacomCBS has appointed longtime executive Bruce Gillmer to the newly created position of President of Music, Musical Talent, Programming and Events with immediate effect and reporting directly to CEO Bob Bakish, who continues to make his mark on the newly merged company. Indeed, Gillmer, who started on MTV in 1987, is the company's new music czar, tasked with aligning and optimizing all music-based initiatives.

"Bruce is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music," said Bakish. "Music is a common thread running through many of our brands, and I am confident that it will maximize the full power of our combined company portfolio to take ViacomCBS global music events and programming to new heights."

Gillmer recently served as Head of Global Music and Executive Vice President of Music and Talent, Programming and Events for Viacom International Media Networks.

In his expanded role, he will form and chair a new intercompany initiative to coordinate ViacomCBS 'music programming, talent and event strategy. Represented by all brands, the ViacomCBS Music Council will focus on leveraging global scale, talent partnerships and production experience to expand its leadership in the space.

He will also lead the strategy and development of music content in ViacomCBS 'expanded streaming offering.

And he will continue to oversee musical talent, development and programming of music content, series and specials, and important events for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth brands (MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, VH1, Pop TV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel and ViacomCBS Networks International) in association with Entertainment & Youth President Chris McCarthy and VCNI CEO David Lynn. This includes the creation and execution of world music events, including the MTV VMA, MTV EMAs and now the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Internationally, it will expand its mandate to manage priority events across the entire portfolio of brands.

The Music & Events, Celebrity Talent and Creative Music Integration teams on the ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth brands will report to Gillmer along with the MTV International music and talent teams.

While at Viacom International Media Networks, Gilmer and his team created and produced music series, specials, and initiatives, most recently MTV Fresh Out Live!; reinvented local versions of ME! MTV raps in countries around the world; MTV documentary series The walk; and MTV Push, a global initiative to highlight new musical talents and many others.

His group continues to connect fans with artists during the coronavirus pandemic, since its launch. MTV disconnected at home globally to everyone MTV Prom-athon live broadcast

Gillmer and his team have designed moments that define culture in music, the company noted, including the historic collaboration of U2 and Jay-Z at the Brandenburg Gate for the EMA MTV 2009 performances by Lady Gaga to Andrea Bocelli. He was executive producer of some of the world's largest music events, including various MTV VMA and 13 MTV EMA.

Prior to his international and global roles, Gillmer was Senior Vice President of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the US. He began his career in MTV's Music and Talent department in 1987, working on iconic and special series including Headbangers Ball, MTV Spring Break, ME! MTV raps and more at a time when the iconic network was transforming the music industry.