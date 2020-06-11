Verve signs Jeymes Samuel Helming on his debut The Harder They Fall Netflix – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: After a long search by all agencies, writer / director / musician Jeymes Samuel has signed with Verve. Samuel is about to make his directorial debut in The more they fall, the $ 90 million Netflix Western budget starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender producing and Jay-Z overseeing the music.

Samuel is a British multi-screenplay that started in London in the music field with the stage name of The Bullitts. He wrote the script for The more they fall, which has the green light and will go off in New Mexico, where it was preparing when the COVID-19 pandemic closed everything in March.

Samuel wrote the directed short SXSW They die at dawn, a western based on real-life characters that took place in Langston, Oklahoma in 1890. Before that, he worked with Baz Luhrmann and Jay-Z on music for The Great Gatsby, serving as the Movie's Executive Music Consultant.

While in quarantine, Samuel created Interactive international murder mystery, which is reproduced in real time on Instagram (@thebullitts). The "suspects" and contributors so far include: Tiffany Haddish, Ron Perlman, Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and Jay-Z, the latter in his first appearance on Instagram Live. More names are added as the mystery is constructed.