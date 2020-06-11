Home Entertainment Varun Dhawan Shares A New Coolie No. 1 Poster

Varun Dhawan was set for the May premiere of his long-awaited movie Coolie No. 1. Directed by Father David Dhawan and starring Sara Ali Khan, the film is a remake of the 1995 box office hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. . But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was postponed indefinitely.

Dropping a movie poster earlier today, Varun posted a photo of Coolie No. 1, where he can be seen in his movie avatar but with a mask on his face. He captioned the publication, “à¤¹à¤® à¤ † à¤ à¤‚à¤ – à ¥ ‡ à¤¹à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à ¥ ‡ … à¤¯à ¥ ‡ à¤µà ¤ ¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ ° à¤¹à¤¾ ”

He also shared a throwback image with his co-stars, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, and Rajpal Yadav earlier today. Varun seems to be lacking the cast and crew and can't wait for the audience to see this movie soon.

