Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos in honor of Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant She went to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband. Kobe Bryant.

"I wanted you to send me the sweet message @kobebryant from my boo boo," he wrote on the social network. Then he saluted the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, to whom she said "came for me,quot;.

"Truly honored to give him something to keep my friend," Hurtado wrote.

She also shared February images of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late daughter. Gianna Bryant.

"Gigi's sweet message was transferred to me … So happy that I can see my Gigi's lyrics (every day)," Vanessa posted.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, in January. They were 41 and 13 years old, respectively. Seven other died in the accident as well: John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant to the basketball coach of the Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, a player on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, The pilot.