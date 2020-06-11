Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos in honor of Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant She went to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband. Kobe Bryant.
"I wanted you to send me the sweet message @kobebryant from my boo boo," he wrote on the social network. Then he saluted the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, to whom she said "came for me,quot;.
"Truly honored to give him something to keep my friend," Hurtado wrote.
She also shared February images of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late daughter. Gianna Bryant.
"Gigi's sweet message was transferred to me … So happy that I can see my Gigi's lyrics (every day)," Vanessa posted.
Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, in January. They were 41 and 13 years old, respectively. Seven other died in the accident as well: John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant to the basketball coach of the Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, a player on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, The pilot.
A Celebration of Life service was held in February. Beyoncé, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Alicia Keys, Cristina Aguilera, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan and more stars attended. That same month, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. According to court documents, she is seeking "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudicial interests, punitive damages and other reparations that the Court deems fair and appropriate."
"Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages the plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings are in the hundreds of millions of dollars," the court documents read.
During his life, Kobe spent 20 years playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He also championed causes close to his heart and won numerous awards, including the Most Valuable Player Award, the ESPY Icon Award, and an Oscar. In addition, the Television Academy announced Wednesday that it had named the deceased athlete as the winner of the 72nd Los Angeles Emmy Governors Area Award.
In addition to Vanessa, Kobe and Gianna are survived by Natalie, Bianka and Capri Bryant.