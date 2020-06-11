Vanessa Bryant Kobe and Gianna Bryant tattoos tribute

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Vanessa Bryant has revealed that tattoos have been done in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant and her late daughter, Gianna Bryant.

"I wanted them to pass on the sweet @kobebryant message from my boo boo," Vanessa wrote via Instagram. "@nikkohurtado came for me. Thanks!"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR