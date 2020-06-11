Vanessa Bryant Kobe and Gianna Bryant tattoos tribute

Vanessa Bryant has revealed that tattoos have been done in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant and her late daughter, Gianna Bryant.

"I wanted them to pass on the sweet @kobebryant message from my boo boo," Vanessa wrote via Instagram. "@nikkohurtado came for me. Thanks!"

Vanessa's inked tribute to Kobe was placed on her neck and Gianna's tattoo on her wrist.

It was revealed last month that Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for leaking photos of the accident that killed her husband and daughter.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's officers were on the scene taking photos on the cell phones of the dead children, parents, and coaches," the claim says. "As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for officers to take photos at the crash site. Rather, the officers took photos for their own personal purposes."

"This (presentation) is all about enforcing responsibility, protecting victims and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future," a spokesperson for the Bryant family said in a statement.