Vanessa Bryant immortalizes Kobe and Gianna's messages in the form of tattoos

Sharing clips on Instagram with tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inking a spot on his neck and wrist, the wife of the fallen NBA star reveals he received the tattoos in February.

Vanessa Bryant has found another way to pay tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January. Taking her to her Instagram page, Vanessa shared a video showing her getting tattoos to honor the two of them.

"I wanted the sweet @kobebryant message from my boo boo transferred to me," Vanessa captioned one of the clips, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado marked a spot on his neck. "@nikkohurtado came for me. Thanks! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback".

In another post, Vanessa greeted Nikko. "I thank @nikkohurtado for coming and helping me transfer the sweet message from my Gigi," he said, before revealing that he received the tattoos in February.

The clip saw Vanessa smiling at the camera as "Sky Walker" for Miguel played in the background. Other songs played in the video included "Oh Pretty Baby" by Lauryn Hill and "That's what I like" by Bruno Mars.

Nikko also republished the video on her own page. "Truly honored to give you something to take with you, my friend," she wrote in the caption.

Vanessa is not the only one who chose to commemorate Kobe in the form of inks. Kobe's friends and fellow NBA player Lebron James and Anthony Davis He also previously shared that they both received tattoos to honor Kobe.

Her post comes days after Vanessa celebrated what would have been Gianna's eighth grade graduation. Posting a photo of a white-flowered Harbor Day School diploma on Instagram on June 5, Vanessa wrote, "Congratulations on your eighth grade graduation, Gigi. I love you forever and ever. I am so proud of you." ], Mom # classof2020 ".