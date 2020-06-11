US authorities are studying how two stylists with covid19 did not infect their dozens of clients

Two Stylists in Missouri, USA USA, who worked while they had coronavirus They did not infect the 140 clients they treated despite having symptoms at the time, local health officials said.

Both stylists worked at the same Great Clips location in Springfield for more than a week in mid-May.

All clients and stylists wore facial covers, and the salon had established other measures, such as social distancing of chairs and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this week.

Two Stylists in Missouri, USA The US, who worked while they had coronaviruses, did not infect the 140 clients they cared for despite having symptoms at the time, local health officials said. (Google Maps)

Of the 140 clients and seven potentially exposed coworkers, 46 took tests that were negative. All the others were quarantined during the coronavirus incubation period.

The 14-day incubation period has passed with no new infections linked to the salon, county health officials said.

During quarantine, county health officials called those who were not tested twice a day to ask if they had symptoms related to Covid-19, said Kathryn Wall, spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.

County health officials said the results were encouraging and said they are investigating the case for information on how to stop the spread and help with efforts in future investigations.

"This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent Covid-19," said Clay Goddard, county health director.

A motorist crosses an empty street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri when the shutdown occurred in March. (AP / AAP)

"We are taking a closer look at the details of these exposures, including what types of face covers were used and what other precautions were taken to achieve this encouraging result."

One stylist had worked with 56 clients in the salon, while the second had seen 84 clients and seven coworkers. They went to the classroom for about eight days and finished on May 20.

The salon kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible, Goddard said. But he warned about the risks of overwhelming resources in such incidents.

"We can't have many more of these," he said last month. "We cannot make this a regular habit or our capacities as a community will be strained."

Shoe store manager Angel Ramos organizes shoes in Brooklyn, New York, after retail stores were allowed to reopen the area as the U.S. USA Gradually ease the restrictions. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

In a statement, Great Clips said it appreciated the results.

"All customers who were evaluated for Covid-19 after visiting a Great Clips franchise in Springfield have confirmed negative test results. Along with our 1,100 independent franchisees, we care deeply about the well-being of the customers, the salon staff and the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these people, "he said in a statement to the CNN affiliate KYTV.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 112,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, where the number of confirmed cases is more than 2 million.