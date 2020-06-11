Unstable Reactions, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus: His Briefing Thursday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the aspect of reopening in countries with increase in coronavirus cases, Boris Johnson response to US protests. USA and answers to a Decades old Swedish murder mystery.
Unstable reopens in countries with virus problems
India has more new daily coronavirus infections than all except the United States and Brazil. But, clever or not, much of India's blockade is over, as are those in other countries struggling to balance economic damage with the risk of coronavirus.
Some leaders, especially in the developing world, said they could not bear punishing punishments without risking an economic catastrophe for their poorest citizens.
Our correspondents He analyzed the reopening in India and four other countries, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Mexico, whose leaders have prioritized restarting, even with the increase in coronavirus cases.
Russia: The country adds between 8,000 and 9,000 new infections every day; Still, the mayor of Moscow lifted many restrictions on Tuesday. One reason, analysts say, is to encourage participation in a July 1 referendum that could allow President Vladimir V. Putin to remain in power until 2036.
India: In New Delhi, an already tense public health care system may be reaching a breaking point. People cannot be tested. And government officials, desperate for hospital beds, have proposed turning the city's most luxurious hotels into health centers.
I ran: Iran, one of the first epicenters of the global pandemic, reopened in early May to save its economy. Now you are seeing a second wave; Experts reported 3,574 new infections on June 4, the highest number of new cases since the coronavirus crisis began.
Boris Johnson's response to British racism
At a time when unrest in the United States is prompting many Britons to examine the racial injustice of their own society, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still struggling to find his voice.
Johnson was late to address the protests in London and other cities after George Floyd's death. It has oscillated between calls for law and order and promises to listen to black Britons.
Erdogan and Trump form a new bond
Relations between President Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey were in the worst state in recent memory 10 months ago, heading to clashes between their armies across the Syrian-Turkish border.
But as the coronavirus threatens the recession and gathers its opponents, The two leaders are finding common cause, for now. On Monday, they shared some jokes during a phone call, according to Turkey.
"To be honest, after our conversation tonight, a new era can begin between the United States and Turkey," Erdogan said later.
Details: In recent months, Trump has even helped Turkey's interventions in Syria and Libya. It also did not impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, which helped Turkey to stay closer to the West.
Too: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gained endorsement of his anti-corruption policies with the approval of a $ 5 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Russia's oil spill spreads into the Arctic Ocean
This is what is happening the most.
Sweden: The country's judiciary has finally named a man they believe in. He murdered Prime Minister Olof Palme on a quiet street in Stockholm in 1986. A prosecutor said "reasonable evidence,quot; pointed to Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer, who took his own life in 2000 at the age of 66.
Brazil: As deaths in the country from the coronavirus outbreak rise to the highest in the world, President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening military intervention to protect his grip on power. Political leaders and analysts say military action remains unlikely; Still, the possibility is to destabilize the nation's democratic institutions.
& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39 ;: The HBO Max streaming service has removed the 1939 film from its catalog, vowing to retrieve the film "with a discussion of its historical context." Long considered a cinematic triumph, the film has come under scrutiny for romanticizing the southern Civil War era and overlooking the horrors of slavery.
Snapshot: Above, members of the Sikh Center in New York feeding protesters in Queens. The center has served more than 145,000 free meals in the past 10 weeks. It is part of a Sikh tradition of feeding anyone in need, who has found a new purpose during the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the murder of George Floyd and police brutality.
Madeleine McCann: With a new suspect, journalists have returned to Praia da Luz, the city of Portugal where the British boy disappeared 13 years ago. Residents are wary of care, especially while other unsolved crimes have been filed.
What we are seeing: This drone footage of green turtles migrating to Raine Island, the world's largest sea turtle colony, courtesy of The Sydney Morning Herald.
Now a break from the news
Cook: These Crispy kimchi pancakes are both chewy and crispy. Use the most traditionally flavored kimchi you can find – it will make a difference in this simple recipe.
Watch: Our TV critic has some suggestions on what to see if you're looking for a foreign spy thriller, or just something light. And, these movies show L.G.B.T.Q. characters in all their wonderful complexity.
Behold: We asked 11 illustrators of Asian descent to create a self-portrait, reflecting on their heritage, their immigration stories, and how they identify as Asian-Americans.
Read: Here's a look at graphic novels including "The Complete Works of Fante Bukowski," which our critic says is gleefully malicious and stupidly unrepentant, a winning combination, for the most part.
We may venture outside, but we are even safer inside. At home it can help make your stay tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do.
And now for the backstory on …
The Covid Diary of a Syrian Pharmacist
Hosam al-Ali is a pharmacist in Idlib who volunteered to be the main virus response coordinator in his region. He maintains an audio diary, which he shared day by day with our head of the Istanbul office. These are some of his entries in fighting a pandemic in a war zone. They have been condensed and edited for clarity.
5TH OF APRIL
A day of pain
Today I gave training for the White Helmets (a Syrian civil defense group).
There were two teams, each with 10 people. We did two sessions to avoid overcrowding.
The next morning, I woke up at 5 a.m. and we modified the slides for the conference. The slides summarize the criteria for sending people to health centers. They also tell people how to handle the corpses.
The students of the White Helmets are very interested. His motto, I learned, is from the Koran: "Whoever saves one's life, it is as if he saved the life of all humanity."
The whole day my mood was very bad, because the infection of my tooth had passed from my mouth to my eye, and it was very painful. I started to look like a teddy bear.
APRIL 12TH
Searching for a fan
Yesterday a friend called me. I was looking for a fan for your newborn baby. All the hospital fans were busy, and we don't have a single case of coronavirus yet.
If that is happening, it means that medical capacity is very poor.
Today I felt depressed: I heard that the baby died.
MAY 5TH
Pressure on all fronts
There is something very important these days. It is not about the coronavirus.
It's about the people. They are in a very difficult situation. Everything is super expensive now. The dollar is rising and the Syrian pound is on the ground. The $ 1 fee is 1,500 Syrian pounds. People are going crazy. God help people with Ramadan, coronavirus and high prices. God help people.
