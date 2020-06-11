Unstable Reactions, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus: His Briefing Thursday

Some leaders, especially in the developing world, said they could not bear punishing punishments without risking an economic catastrophe for their poorest citizens.

Our correspondents He analyzed the reopening in India and four other countries, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Mexico, whose leaders have prioritized restarting, even with the increase in coronavirus cases.

Russia: The country adds between 8,000 and 9,000 new infections every day; Still, the mayor of Moscow lifted many restrictions on Tuesday. One reason, analysts say, is to encourage participation in a July 1 referendum that could allow President Vladimir V. Putin to remain in power until 2036.

India: In New Delhi, an already tense public health care system may be reaching a breaking point. People cannot be tested. And government officials, desperate for hospital beds, have proposed turning the city's most luxurious hotels into health centers.

I ran: Iran, one of the first epicenters of the global pandemic, reopened in early May to save its economy. Now you are seeing a second wave; Experts reported 3,574 new infections on June 4, the highest number of new cases since the coronavirus crisis began.