Universal CityWalk reopens for the first time since March – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous Universal CityWalk reopened for the first time on Wednesday.

Although the adjoining Universal Studios theme park remains closed, several restaurants in CityWalk reopened as of noon, including Voodoo Donut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Crepe Café, Pizza Hut & KFC, Taco Bell, and Buca di Beppo.

Several retailers also reopened, including Shoe Palace, Skechers, and Guess.

CityWalk will be open from noon until 8 p.m. daily, with various security requirements, including temperature controls for all customers prior to entry. No one will be admitted with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. All guests and employees must also wear face covers.

Each store will have limited capacity.

It is not known when Universal Studios could reopen. Disneyland in Anaheim also remains closed.