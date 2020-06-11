United States Tops Two Million Coronavirus Cases as Health Experts Predict 100,000 More Deaths

The United States surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday night as new hotspots emerge and hospitalizations increase in some states.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 112,000 people died from COVID-19 across the country.

The increase in numbers highlights how difficult it is to stop the spread of the virus despite early critical points, such as New York and New Jersey, seeing improved numbers.

People watch a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, NJ on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyby was in salute to the first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig) (AP / AAP)

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states, according to aggregated CNN data from the Covid Monitoring Project between May 25 and June 9.

They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Another 22 states are trending downward, while another nine remain stable.

Passenger traffic is light during rush hour at New York's Grand Central Station. After months of a coronavirus crisis followed by protests and riots, New York City is trying to turn the page when a limited range of industries reopen this week. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

Health experts made a bleak prediction.

An additional 100,000 people will die of coronavirus in September, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

People wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic, while some billboards darken in Times Square in a call to support restaurants, hospitality businesses, and nonprofits. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)

"I think right now, most Americans are not ready to block, and I fully understand that. However, here is the bottom line, which is: I understand that people are willing to live alongside this virus. This means that 800 to 1,000 Americans will die every day. We're going to have another 100,000 deaths by September … we really have to try to figure out how to reduce the cases of these levels of fear, in some states. " Jha told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts between 118,000 and 143,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States. USA For June 27.