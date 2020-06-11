United States Senate Committee Moves to Remove Confederate Names from Military Assets – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CNN) – The Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee adopted a closed-door amendment for the Pentagon to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets within three years, just as President Donald Trump promised to fight such an effort.

The amendment was offered by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who defined assets as owned or controlled by the Pentagon, whether it be a base, facility, facility, aircraft, ship, plane, or type of equipment. The amendment would create an independent commission to review and develop a detailed plan to remove the names.

The amendment was adopted by voice vote.

The move came when Trump rejected calls to remove the name of Confederate generals from military bases, citing American heritage, and the White House threatened to veto any bills that would do that.

The amendment was added to the annual defense authorization bill, and could still be removed as the legislative process progresses. If Trump vetoed such a bill, it would be a great risk given that the popular defense measure establishes a policy for the Pentagon.

The adoption of the amendment was first reported by Roll Call.

Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Army bases across the country have continued to bear the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them.

CNN reported earlier this week that the Secretary of the US Army is said to have been killed. USA Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are open to having a "bipartisan conversation,quot; about the name change of nearly a dozen major bases and facilities named after Confederate military commanders, according to an Army Officer.

Peaceful protests demanding justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo, including the widespread use of names and symbols of Confederate military leaders. .

Senate Armed Services President Jim Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, told reporters in a conference call Thursday that he had differences with Democrats on the issue and that he wanted "local communities, cities, towns, states , participate in do not want to do this ", and that the inclusion of the amendment was,quot; the first step ".

"We have a long way to go on that," said Inhofe.

The high-ranking Democrat on the committee, Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who was on the same conference call as Inhofe, agreed that the amendment was a "first step."

"I think what we saw yesterday was a very thoughtful process and a bipartisan process of tackling a very complicated and difficult issue and establishing a commission that will have a three-year operating period," said Reed. "That will carefully analyze all aspects of this problem, and may also involve local communities interested in the names of these facilities and conclude after that process a way to rename these facilities in such a way that we We do our best to maintain, I believe, our fidelity to the Constitution and to the principles that govern the country. "

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a member of the Armed Services Committee, told reporters on Thursday that he opposes an amendment to remove Confederate names from military assets, saying it is not the way to "deal with that story." .

"I am opposed to the amendment, I voted not for it. And I spoke out on the committee and expressed my reservations about it, ”Hawley said.

