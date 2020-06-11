UK police officers attacked a video of a mobile phone captured by a member of the public

Two London police officers were attacked in an incident captured on film by members of the public, prompting the condemnation of the UK Home Secretary and the city's mayor.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a male officer pinned to the ground and kicked, before a female officer intervenes.

A dispute takes place for a minute between the two officers and a group of men.

Two policemen have been attacked in the United Kingdom. (Hackney Police / Twitter)

The Metropolitan Police confirmed today that two men, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault on the police.

Today's incident has received a strong response from the UK police association and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who tweeted that the attack was "disgusting, shocking and embarrassing,quot;.

Police said in a statement to CNN that the incident started at 3:30 p.m. (12:30 a.m. AEST) when two members of the patrol were singled out by a member of the public.

The person said they had just been assaulted and directed officers towards their alleged assailants.

A fight ensued when "one of the men resisted," police said.

"Several other people got involved while the officer was on the ground," they added.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

"We are not society's sandbags," added the president of the Metropolitan Police Federation, Ken Marsh, in a statement.

"This time around, our colleagues only report minor injuries, but the reality is that it could have been much worse."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Attacks against our police will not be tolerated."

He added: "These brave officers were doing their duty and helping the public. I wish them a speedy recovery."

Mayor Khan has supported the protests, which saw tens of thousands take to the streets of London and other UK cities, but condemned the small number of protesters who participated in tense scenes with officers.

As in the United States, many protesters have been highlighting police brutality against blacks and the highest rate of black incarceration.