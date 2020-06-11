UK health minister says England's COVID-19 test and trace system will be 'world class'

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has given details of the performance of England's new coronavirus testing and tracking system, saying he is confident it will become "world class,quot;.

Data had already been released in advance showing that more than 31,000 people were identified during the first week of the system, with nearly 27,000 contacted within 24 hours and asked to self-isolate.

Contacts were tracked from 8,000 people who tested positive, two-thirds of whom gave contact details. Some 25,000 people were recruited to act as tracers and began working in late May.

The success of the program is critical to the country's ability to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a second rebound as the nation gradually withdraws from the blockade.

Hancock said at the government's daily briefing that the system acted as a "radar,quot; in locating the virus, and its performance so far painted a "positive image." The minister said people had a "civic duty,quot; to comply with the scheme, which he has not ruled out as mandatory, in response to concerns about the number of people who do not transmit details of the contacts. He was confident that the operation would be "world class," he added.

Critics have stressed the importance of detecting a high proportion of infections and that test results are delivered within 24 hours, so that they can act quickly to stop the virus from spreading.

The UK has the highest number of deaths from the virus in Europe and the slow rate of decline in the infection rate has led the government to only partially alleviate the blockade in England.

The delegated nations of the United Kingdom of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own policies.

