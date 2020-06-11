UCLA teacher on leave after students criticize response to request to postpone final exam as "woefully racist,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A longtime UCLA professor was fired after facing a backlash over his response to a student's request to postpone the final exam for African American students, considering the impact of George Floyd's death.

Gordon Klein received the email on June 2 and rejected the request, stating the following, according to a petition from change.org requesting its termination:

Thank you for your suggestion in your email below that I give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota. Do you know the names of classmates who are black? How can I identify them since we have only had online classes? Are there students who may be of mixed descent, such as half black and half Asian? What do you suggest I do about them? A full concession or just half? Also, do you have any idea if any student is from Minneapolis? I suppose they are probably especially devastated too. I'm thinking that a white student there might be even more devastated by this, especially since some might think they are racist even if they are not. My TA is from Minneapolis, so if you don't know, I can probably ask him. Can you guide me on how you think you should achieve a "no harm,quot; result since our only course grade is for a final exam only? One last thing amazes me: remember that MLK said that people should not be evaluated based on their "skin color,quot;. Do you think your request would conflict with the MLK warning? Thanks G. Klein.

Klein is on leave until June 24 when school officials decide how to proceed.

An advocacy group on campus and an opposition are asking UCLA to reinstate Klein and issue an apology.

"As a public institution, UCLA is bound by both the First Amendment and its laudable promises of academic freedom to its faculty members," wrote Katlyn Patton of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education in a letter to UCLA officials on Wednesday. "Those obligations and promises

they are even more important during a crisis. Given that Klein followed institutional policy when she refused to alter her final exam procedures, this investigation is almost certainly based on the tone or point of view of her email, which was, albeit abrupt, a protected expression on a matter. of deep public interest. Klein must be reinstated immediately, and UCLA leaders must make clear that their commitment to academic freedom is stronger than an online mafia. "

UCLA's Anderson School of Management, where Klein has taught since 1981, said Klein's classes have been assigned to other teachers, saying the following in a statement Wednesday:

“The teacher is on campus leave and his classes have been reassigned to other teachers. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws and concerns, we are unable to comment further on this matter at this time. "

"That said, UCLA and UCLA Anderson are committed to creating a learning, working and living environment free from discrimination, harassment or retaliation."

“To this end, all reports of such conduct are carefully and impartially reviewed. The Office of Discrimination Prevention and the Title IX Office process all complaints in accordance with published procedures that protect both the integrity of the investigation and the interests of due process of all parties. These offices take all reports seriously and ensure that no cases are prejudged. To promote transparency, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion also publishes annual public reports with aggregated data on complaints, investigations and findings. "