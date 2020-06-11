UCLA Presents the Winners of the 2020 Screenwriting Showcase – Up News Info

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television revealed the winners of this year's script writing showcase on June 8 through a virtual Zoom ceremony attended by nearly 70 MFA students, teachers and script staff. .
During the event, host Cat Wilkins recognized the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd and encouraged support and ally for the black community. Attendees ordered to enter Black-owned restaurants during the virtual ceremony and were stunned by special guests including Attitude UCLA co-creator and student Steven Canals, Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley and showrunner Jennie Snyder UrmanJane the Virgin, delighted)
"I know this is a really culturally weird time, and it may not seem like a time you want to celebrate, but you should take this opportunity to pat yourself on the back," Canals said. "Stories matter. Stories are important. That's the way we reflect our humanity … and heal the world. "
Related story
UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television names Brian Kite as interim dean
Below are the 20 finalists and five winners of the UCLA 2020 MFA Script Writing Showcase:
ADAPTATION OF FEATURES
Everything is fine – Aaron Sharp (WINNER)
The Miraculous Flower of Lombard Street – Aaron Dalton
The Yellow Wallpaper – Matt Jennings
FEATURE COMEDY
Weak service – Jordan Wilson
The latest box office hit – Zachary Jordan Arthur
Two faces – Cat Wilkins (WINNER)
FEATURE DRAMA
Deaf blood – Giulia Cardamone
Games in the sky – Kristen Angonese
Night City Zappers – Paul Sprangers
Rag doll – Amber Lena-Miller
Lifting – Jeff Austin (WINNER)
HALF-HOUR TV PILOT
Back from Avalon – Amy Wen
Lover – Regina Kim (WINNER)
Summer can't last forever – Aidan West
Sssportsss – Mark Skeele Wilson
ONE HOUR TV PILOT
New Eden – Kelly Gaudet
Sanctuary – Alexandra Overy
The oyster wars – Natasha Joyce
The Indian praying – James Bentley
Thimblerig – Katie Adams (WINNER)