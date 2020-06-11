UCLA Presents the Winners of the 2020 Screenwriting Showcase – Up News Info

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television revealed the winners of this year's script writing showcase on June 8 through a virtual Zoom ceremony attended by nearly 70 MFA students, teachers and script staff. .

During the event, host Cat Wilkins recognized the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd and encouraged support and ally for the black community. Attendees ordered to enter Black-owned restaurants during the virtual ceremony and were stunned by special guests including Attitude UCLA co-creator and student Steven Canals, Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley and showrunner Jennie Snyder UrmanJane the Virgin, delighted)

"I know this is a really culturally weird time, and it may not seem like a time you want to celebrate, but you should take this opportunity to pat yourself on the back," Canals said. "Stories matter. Stories are important. That's the way we reflect our humanity … and heal the world. "

Related story UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television names Brian Kite as interim dean

Below are the 20 finalists and five winners of the UCLA 2020 MFA Script Writing Showcase:

ADAPTATION OF FEATURES

Everything is fine – Aaron Sharp (WINNER)

The Miraculous Flower of Lombard Street – Aaron Dalton

The Yellow Wallpaper – Matt Jennings

FEATURE COMEDY

Weak service – Jordan Wilson

The latest box office hit – Zachary Jordan Arthur

Two faces – Cat Wilkins (WINNER)

FEATURE DRAMA



Deaf blood – Giulia Cardamone

Games in the sky – Kristen Angonese

Night City Zappers – Paul Sprangers

Rag doll – Amber Lena-Miller

Lifting – Jeff Austin (WINNER)

HALF-HOUR TV PILOT

Back from Avalon – Amy Wen

Lover – Regina Kim (WINNER)

Summer can't last forever – Aidan West

Sssportsss – Mark Skeele Wilson

ONE HOUR TV PILOT



New Eden – Kelly Gaudet

Sanctuary – Alexandra Overy

The oyster wars – Natasha Joyce

The Indian praying – James Bentley

Thimblerig – Katie Adams (WINNER)