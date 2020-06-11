U of M students build virtual tour in "Minecraft,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It started as a joke. Now, a virtual replica of the University of Minnesota is taking on new meaning as young people rely on the Internet to navigate college campuses.

U of M science and engineering student Khang Lu began building a scale model of the Twin Cities campus in the fall, along with 10 to 20 other students. Minecraft is a popular video game in which players build structures from blocks in a three-dimensional world.

The students were already building a huge campus when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and classes moved online in March.

"We have received a lot of positive feedback (because) many people were sent home to different states or even countries (and) they really can't see the campus," Lu said. "So being able to walk on a virtual campus, even though Minecraft makes many people happy."

