U of M Board Discussing Ways Students Can Come Back in the Fall – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has begun discussing ways that students could return to campus in the fall.

Last week, President Joan Gabel recommended that the university resume classes in person and reopen the student residences.

"Our recommended plan requires that the university be available for in-person education and on-campus experiences this fall," said Gabel.

After months of planning and consulting with students, staff, and health experts, the University of Minnesota believes that you can safely resume classes at all five campuses.

In a video conference with the Board of Regents, Gabel emphasized social distancing across the campus.

"Ultimately, we believe that we are as safe as anywhere else to protect the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff," said Gabel.

As COVID-19 changes, Gabel said the plan allows flexibility so that the U of M can also change.

That potentially means starting the fall semester early and ending early, as health officials anticipate another increase in COVID-19 in late fall.

"Therefore, we recommend that the entire campus-wide system of in-person teaching of graduates and college students go through the Thanksgiving break or sooner if public health guidelines dictate," said Rachel Croson, executive vice president and rector.

The U is ready to swing. For international students struggling with visas or those with underlying health issues, many classes will still be offered online.

"We are committed to ensuring that students who cannot participate in the instructions in person will never be able to advance their education," said Croson.

For those returning, they will find hand sanitizer and extensive cleanings throughout the campus. As a way to advance social distancing, the U de M is also looking to convert some open spaces into classrooms, and they could potentially offer courses on Saturdays.

"President Gabel and I believe that this framework will allow us to move forward flexibly as the situation requires," Croson said.

U of M officials also said they have sufficient COVID-19 testing capabilities, and the ability to contact to track if anyone tested positive on campus.

The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the plan in July.