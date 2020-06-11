Twitter, Square to honor Juneteenth as company holiday – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Twitter and Square honor Juneteenth as a permanent company holiday.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 and also known as Freedom Day, is the day that many African-Americans celebrate their emancipation from slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to African Americans.

It is the latest move in a series of business commitments to address racial issues in the country.

