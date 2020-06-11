Twitter removes 170,000 accounts linked to the Chinese government

Twitter announced Thursday that it had closed more than 170,000 accounts linked to Chinese government.



The Twitter experts who reviewed the accounts said they promoted misleading narratives around the Hong Kong protests, COVID-19 and other topics.



The company said the accounts were "spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China,quot; and were withdrawn for violating its platform manipulation policies.



Takedown of Twitter It is the latest development in Silicon Valley's attempt to thwart governments that use social media platforms to push narratives in their favor.



Twitter is officially blocked in China, although many people in the country can access it through a VPN.



Among the targets of the Chinese campaign were the Chinese abroad "in an effort to exploit their ability to extend party-state influence," according to the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, a group that Twitter worked with to analyze the accounts.



Twitter said the accounts tweeted "predominantly in Chinese languages."



Renee DiResta, research manager for the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), who also analyzed the accounts, said that many of those who published on COVID-19 between March and May had only been established in late January.



"COVID narratives praise China's response to the virus, while tweets also use the pandemic to antagonize activists in the United States and Hong Kong," SIO wrote in its analysis.



Twitter said it had identified 23,750 accounts that it described as a "highly engaged core network,quot; that were used to tweet Beijing-friendly content and another 150,000 accounts that were used to amplify content, for example, retweeting content posted by central accounts.



The 23,750 accounts collectively tweeted 348,608 times, according to Stanford researchers.



Twitter said that many of the accounts had been identified early and therefore had few followers and little engagement.

