Twitter criticizes Nicki Minaj for making a new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj was online after she and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine both confirmed that they had filmed a video for their single, "Trollz,quot; and that only a "portion,quot; of the proceeds would go to the "rescue,quot; project.

"A portion of #Trollz's revenue, including merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]," Nicki wrote via Instagram along with snapshots from the video shoot.

"The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income people who cannot post bail while awaiting trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END To police attacks and killings of African Americans. #BlackLivesMatter bio link to pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 "

None of the rappers confirmed exactly how big or small that portion will be, but some Twitter followers couldn't believe Nicki is working with a confirmed government informant and an alleged pedophile, while others expected Nicki to work with him despite his reputation.