Twitter criticizes Nicki Minaj for making a new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Nicki Minaj was online after she and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine both confirmed that they had filmed a video for their single, "Trollz,quot; and that only a "portion,quot; of the proceeds would go to the "rescue,quot; project.

"A portion of #Trollz's revenue, including merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]," Nicki wrote via Instagram along with snapshots from the video shoot.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR