Turkish court sentences US consulate employee USA More than 8 years in prison

ISTANBUL – An Istanbul court sentenced a United States Consulate employee to more than eight years in prison on Thursday on charges of assisting an armed terrorist group, a ruling that is likely to exacerbate a long-running dispute between Turkey and the United States over the Prosecution of three Turks. citizens employed by the US government.

Metin Topuz had worked at the United States Consulate in Istanbul for 25 years as a translator and then as a research assistant at the Drug Enforcement Administration, when he was arrested more than two years ago.

His eight-year and nine-month sentence was a setback to the efforts of US officials to resolve the dispute over the arrest of Mr. Topuz, 61, and two other employees of US consulates who have been in jail, under house arrest or under travel restrictions. since 2017. US diplomats have said the charges against employees are unfounded, but Turkey has refused to drop them.

Critics have characterized the cases as political hostage-taking by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while trying to prevent multiple court cases from being carried out against his own officials in the United States.