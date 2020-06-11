Turkish court sentences US consulate employee USA More than 8 years in prison

ISTANBUL – An Istanbul court sentenced a United States Consulate employee to more than eight years in prison on Thursday on charges of assisting an armed terrorist group, a ruling that is likely to exacerbate a long-running dispute between Turkey and the United States over the Prosecution of three Turks. citizens employed by the US government.
Metin Topuz had worked at the United States Consulate in Istanbul for 25 years as a translator and then as a research assistant at the Drug Enforcement Administration, when he was arrested more than two years ago.
His eight-year and nine-month sentence was a setback to the efforts of US officials to resolve the dispute over the arrest of Mr. Topuz, 61, and two other employees of US consulates who have been in jail, under house arrest or under travel restrictions. since 2017. US diplomats have said the charges against employees are unfounded, but Turkey has refused to drop them.
Critics have characterized the cases as political hostage-taking by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while trying to prevent multiple court cases from being carried out against his own officials in the United States.
Mr. Topuz's Thursday ruling came amid signs that relations between the United States and Turkey, which had been damaged by the conflict in Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian anti-missile defense systems, were showing signs of improvement.
Mr. Topuz avoided the most severe result, as he was acquitted of four charges related to espionage, which would have led to a more severe sentence.
Instead, he was convicted of the lesser charge of helping followers of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher. USA Accused in Turkey of being the mastermind of a failed 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan.
The allegations in Mr. Topuz's indictment were based on his contacts with police officers believed to be members of Mr. Gulen's network of followers.
In his defense, Mr. Topuz said that he worked primarily as a translator, contacting Turkish law enforcement officials in the normal course of his work.
The United States Embassy in Ankara launched a Twitter statement saying officials were "deeply disappointed,quot; in the decision. "We have not seen credible evidence to support this conviction and we hope that it will be quickly reversed."
“For almost three decades, Mr. Topuz did outstanding work appreciated and praised by officials and citizens of both countries. Under our leadership, he promoted police cooperation between Turkey and the US. US, Contributing to the safety of people in both nations, "said the statement.
"The allegations about Mr. Topuz's official duties misrepresent both the scope and nature of the important work done by our local staff on behalf of the United States government and in promoting our bilateral relationship," he added.
American officials have attended all hearings of their employees' trials in a show of support. The Turkish judiciary, which resumed work this month after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, is considered to be strictly controlled by Mr. Erdogan.
More than 20 US citizens and the three Turkish employees were detained in mass arrests after the 2016 coup attempt, accused of being members of Mr. Gulen's movement.
In total, some 70,000 people have gone through court proceedings in Turkey related to the attempted coup, some in mass trials of more than 100 people at a time. Many of the trials have taken years and are expected to continue through the appeals process for several more years.
Another consulate employee, Hamza Ulucay, worked as a translator at the American Consulate in the southern city of Adana for 30 years. He was convicted of the same charge of aiding a terrorist group as Mr. Topuz in January, but received a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence and was released with reductions for the time served. You are still under travel restrictions that prevent you from leaving the country.
The trial of a third consulate employee, Mete Canturk, who works for the State Department's Office of Diplomatic Security, and who was placed under house arrest for two years and is now under travel restrictions, continues. Another hearing is expected next week.