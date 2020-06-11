Tunisian MPs refuse to ask France to apologize for "colonial crimes,quot;

Tunisian parliamentarians, after a heated 14-hour debate, rejected a motion asking France to apologize for the "crimes,quot; perpetrated during the colonial era and to pay reparations.

Opponents argued that such a move would spell economic disaster given that France is Tunisia's main trading partner and main foreign investor.

France is also home to hundreds of thousands of Tunisians.

But those who launched the motion said an apology was needed to "turn the page on this dark period,quot; in the history of the two countries and put their relations on an equal footing.

France occupied Tunisia for 75 years, from 1881 to 1956, although French soldiers only left Tunisian territory in 1963.

The debate comes amid renewed anger in some European countries over colonial-era crimes, following protests by the United States over racial injustice and police violence sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The motion to demand an "official and public apology from the French state for crimes, murders, torture, rape, forced deportation and looting of natural resources,quot; was presented by the Islamist nationalist party Coalition Al Karama, which represents 19 legislators in 217- seat mount

The motion was rejected after 77 votes in favor, 46 abstentions and five votes against, since it needed an absolute majority of 109 votes to approve.

The bill also demanded "compensation for the Tunisian state and for all those who suffered the pain of colonization."

"We are not encouraged by any bitterness or hatred, but such apologies will heal the wounds of the past," argued Al Karama President Seifeddine Makhlouf.

He used the example of Germany, which apologized to France for the Nazi occupation, noting that the two countries "are now allies and major partners in Europe."

However, he sparked a protest when he attacked Tunisia's first president, Habib Bourguiba, calling him "the servant of France."

Lawmaker Mustapha Ben Ahmed of the Tahya Tounes party (Vive la Tunisie) said: "We are mostly the children of Bourguiba, who led the country's liberation struggle after long years of imprisonment and deportations and built modern Tunisia,quot; by improve the educational system and the emancipation of women.

The leader of the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha was one of those who said the measure could harm the economic interests of Tunisia and its most important international alliance.

Others, concerned about the Tunisian economic crisis that lasted for years and the 15% unemployment rate, said the motion was prepared too hastily.

"We are not going to feed Tunisians with such movements," said Osama Khelifi of the Qalb Tounes party (Heart of Tunisia).

French President Emmanuel Macron called colonialism "a serious mistake,quot; and a "serious failure,quot; during a visit to the Ivory Coast in late 2019.