Tubi partners with hospital platform to offer service to patients – Up News Info

Tubi, a Fox-owned and advertised VOD service, said it is partnering with an interactive platform used in hospitals, called pCare, to offer more than 20,000 movies and television shows to patients at the primary location of the Health System of the Temple University in North Philadelphia.

Partnering with Tubi allows Temple to provide patient entertainment on iPads in areas without televisions or wired internet connections. To help control the surge of patients with COVID-19, Temple and other hospitals, set up care rooms in non-traditional spaces, including outpatient clinical exam rooms and lobby waiting areas. There have often been no visitor policies to try to contain the spread of the virus, leaving hospitals looking for ways to help patients connect with loved ones and deal with isolation. The open platform pCare said it integrates with existing emergency healthcare systems, patient portals and mobile healthcare apps to connect patients and families and helps healthcare providers provide virtual visits and engage patients.

“The work of hospitals and health systems to establish protocols that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect their patients and staff is essential. But all healthcare professionals recognize the real impact that stress, isolation and even boredom can have on patients, "said Dave Bennett, CEO of pCare." Our partnership with Tubi reflects what we hear from the hospitals we serve. and it's part of our rapid response to help healthcare teams address rapidly evolving pain points in the COVID-19 era. "