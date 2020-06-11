TSR Updatez: "Breonna's Law,quot; prohibiting no-hit orders unanimously approved by the Louisville Metro City Council

Roommates, although the officers have not yet been arrested, there is a small victory over the Breonna Taylor case. On Thursday, the Louisville Metro City Council unanimously approved the "Breonna Act," which prohibits no-touch orders and requires officers' body cameras to be on for 5 minutes before and after the search.

Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump posted on Twitter, WE DID IT!! Louisville Metro Council APPROVED #BreonnasLaw (Clapping emoji) Louisville is now paving the way to make the United States safer by banning direct arrest warrants

The "Breonna Law,quot; ‘was passed just a day after the incident report was released. As previously reported, according to The Courier Journal, the four-page document only lists basic information.

As you may recall, the police fatally shot Breonna Taylor on March 12, after a no-touch order was carried out. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot, hitting an officer in the leg, as he believed intruders were breaking into his apartment. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dropped.

Detective Joshua James, who applied for the arrest warrant, has been placed on an administrative reassignment, according to Wave 3.

Acting LMPD chief Rob Schroeder said on Wednesday: "This matter has also been referred to the FBI," adding: "This is all part of the process to get to the truth of what happened that night and bring it to that night,quot;.

The other officers involved were also placed on administrative leave.

