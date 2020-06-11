Try this smartphone trick and other tricks to reduce screen time

The coronavirus crisis has many people glued to their smartphone screens for longer and longer hours each day, even if they don't want to be.

In fact, sheltering in place can lead to a nearly 60% increase in the amount of content people consume on all devices, according to a March report by Nielsen.

Even before coronavirus crashes and increased home time leading to more screen time, many people had reported feeling addicted to their smartphones.

More than a quarter of parents and 36% of teens wake up to check their phones at least once a night, and more than half of teens and parents say they are distracted by their mobile device when at least once a day, according to a 2019 report from Common Sense Media.

American teens spent an average of seven hours and 22 minutes on screens each day in 2019, not including the screens used for school work. And that was before the pandemic pushed people's social lives into Zoom video chats.

Designed to catch you

There's a reason it's hard to leave your phone – those bright red notifications on your phone are designed to grab your attention. Science has revealed that human brains are triggered by things that are shiny and bright. That's why one of the easiest tricks to combat cell phone overload is to remove color from your phone by putting it in grayscale mode.

"Research shows that we as humans have a very visual basis. We like to relate to visual things, including smartphone screens," said Daria Kuss, associate professor of psychology at Nottingham Trent University in the UK. Kuss specializes in smartphone use and Internet addiction.

"Once you really get involved with a black and white screen, the likelihood of you spending a lot of time with that screen is certainly reduced."

Grayscale mode is an accessibility setting on most smartphones that was created to help software developers design products for visually impaired users. But for other users, it also has the effect of making the screen less fun and attractive.

College students who put their phones to grayscale spent significantly less time browsing the Internet and social media apps, and their average daily time on screen was reduced by almost 40 minutes, according to a recent University of Dakota study. from North.

Grayscale helps subvert technology designers' goal of getting you to spend more time on your device, said Alex J. Holte, lead author and doctoral student in the department of psychology at the University of Dakota.

"The people who create these applications want us to use them frequently," Holte told CNN. "The icon of each application is very bright and they are very attractive colors for the attention of our brains."

It's an explanation of why Instagram and Google have redesigned their logos in recent years to have bolder, warmer colors – bold tones lead to more touches and clicks.

Grayscale is boring

Grayscale is simply less rewarding.

"Telephone use becomes common. We associate telephone use as rewarding, so if you make it less rewarding, that circular chain of events breaks," Holte explained. "So if you could compare, 'Oh, am I going to use my black and white phone or am I going to go out?' – it becomes a more even battleground in terms of choosing which option it would be more rewarding. "

In a follow-up study, Holte found that students who used grayscale also felt less compelled to review their phone notifications. But he noted that phone use differs greatly from user to user.

For example, even though red notifications are designed as small stop signs that demand your attention, there is always a friend who doesn't mind having 10,000 unread emails.

Regardless of your phone's usage behavior, if you're personally motivated to use it less, Holte said using grayscale mode is a good way to regain control of your device during lockdown.

Regain control of phone use.

The Human Technology Center, a nonprofit group led by a former Google design ethic specialist that aims to raise awareness of business models that grab companies' attention, has argued that constant access to Technology is creating shorter attention spans, smartphone addiction, and turning life into competition for likes.

The center has said that grayscale is just a way to "regain control,quot;: It also suggested removing nonessential apps from the home screen and turning off all notifications, except those that come directly from people, such as text messages and phone calls.

Psychology professor Kuss agreed that turning off notifications is one of the most useful tips for a more conscious use of the smartphone. This is because checking notifications can become a force of habit and even trigger distracting emotions. Work emails can be stressful and likes on social media can be euphoric, but both emotions make you less focused from the moment you look at the phone.

"Research shows that simply having your smartphone on the table without using it really distracts people from the task at hand, makes them less productive," Kuss said.

He also sometimes recommended leaving his phone in another room, banning room phones, and having "smartphone-free,quot; chunks of time in his day. Spending a little time without your phone can make you more aware of how much time you spend stuck to it.

"It's almost a pacifier for adults," said Kuss. "People don't have a real idea of ​​how much time goes by when they look at the screen."

Most people vastly underestimate the time they spend on their smartphone, Kuss told CNN. But he also said that only a small minority of people are clinically addicted to their phones. However, for everyone else, a more thorough use of the phone can lead to better sleep, better mental health, and increased productivity.

How to make your phone go gray

In iOS 11, grayscale can be activated through Settings,gt; General,gt; Accessibility,gt; Screen adaptations,gt; Color filters. Turn on the color filters and choose grayscale.

If you want to toggle grayscale on and off by tapping the home button three times, go to Settings,gt; General,gt; Accessibility,gt; Accessibility Shortcuts (below)> Color Filters.

On Android, grayscale can be activated through Settings,gt; Accessibility,gt; Grayscale.

On certain Google phones, the grayscale mode does not exist, but can be enabled by activating "Developer Options,quot;. Go to Settings,gt; About phone,gt; then tap on "Build Number,quot; seven times quickly. (It should tell you "You are now a developer!") Now go to Settings,gt; Developer Options,gt; Simulate Color Space,gt; Monochrome.

One caveat: It will make your phone less attractive, and you may even feel less distracted and looking at the bright colors of the world around you.