Trump threatens to "reclaim,quot; Seattle's autonomous zone if leaders don't act: "This is not a game."

President Trump tweeted Wednesday night that if Seattle leaders do not "take back,quot; their city now, they will, as protesters have seized a part of the city that has become an "autonomous zone."

The Seattle Police Department has awarded several blocks to the city, rolling up windows and letting protesters of George Floyd's death do as they please. Trump, who has not ruled out the use of the Insurrection Law, threatened to "take back,quot; the city from the "anarchists,quot; if necessary.

Radical leftist governor @JayInslee and the mayor of Seattle mocks and plays at a level that our great country has never seen before. Withdraw your city NOW. If you don't, I will. This is not a game. These ugly anarchists must be arrested IMMEDIATELY. MOVE QUICKLY!"

"Anarchists seized Seattle and the Liberal Democrat governor said he knows,quot; nothing of the kind, "the president tweeted Thursday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan responded to the president by saying "go back to your bunker," a reference to the president's brief visit to the White House underground bunker when protests outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue became chaotic. Trump claimed he visited the bunker for an "inspection," but Attorney General Bill Barr later said the Secret Service recommended that the president go to the bunker as a security measure.

Trump has used his Twitter account to express his desire to crack down on protesters in recent weeks as people have taken to the streets to speak out against police brutality and racial inequality and in some cities the Vandalism and other crimes have also taken place.

It is not entirely clear what Trump, who has long quarreled with Inslee, was referring to for his threat to seize Seattle, if necessary. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week that he opposes using the centuries-old Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops across states to quell protests, something the White House didn't like afterward. that Trump threatened to send the army to the states to "dominate the streets."

The president is expected to discuss possible police reforms in Texas on Thursday.