Trump says domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle and demands that CHAZ be retaken

Protesters who formed a free zone in Seattle to keep police outside spent the night dancing on the street, eating free vegan pizza and watching movies under the watch of armed guards, after being deemed "domestic terrorists,quot; by an angry President Trump who ordered Democrats to regain control of the city.

The protesters have formed a six-block area that they now call CHAZ (Capital Hill Autonomous Zone) in rebellion against the police.

There are armed people there, but most, according to those on the scene, are peaceful. Some Seattle residents say they have walked the area with their dogs at night and that it is "more peaceful,quot; than when the National Guard was there. There are free stations offering sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and snacks, and flower and plant gardens have been established.

On Wednesday night, the occupants voted for a movie to watch on the street. They settled on the 1990 film Paris is Burning. Trump has ordered the block be dismantled.

People dancing on the street inside CHAZ, the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, which Trump said on Wednesday had been overrun by & # 39; domestic terrorists & # 39;

Protesters wrote Black Lives Matter in huge letters on one of the streets in the autonomous zone on Wednesday night.

The artists have painted the streets of the six-block area with rainbow wall paint

A & # 39; cooperative without police & # 39; offering free snacks, water, food, soda, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer

On Wednesday night, protesters voted and watched Paris is Burning, the iconic LGBTQ movie from the 1990s. They watched a documentary against slavery the night before.

A map created by protesters shows the & # 39; Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone & # 39 ;, or CHAZ, in Seattle, where protesters drive barricades and control the entrance. CHAZ includes apartments, businesses, and an abandoned police compound.

Gunmen are seen operating checkpoints that control entry to CHAZ. Police say they have received complaints that protesters are demanding cash to enter the area, and they are shaking companies inside for 'protection money'.

A sign is seen on a barrier at an entrance to the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,quot; on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington

A band plays a free show in front of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone

A man carrying an automatic weapon works at a security checkpoint in the so-called "Capitol Autonomous Zone,quot; on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington

The radical leftist governor (of Washington, Jay Inslee) and the mayor of Seattle are being mocked and played at a level that our great country has never seen before. & # 39; Withdraw your city NOW. If you don't, I will. This is not a game.

MAYOR SEATTLE APPLIES WITH CHAZ AND TELLS TRUMP TO RETURN TO HIS BUNKER Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan sided with protesters on Thursday and told President Trump to return "to his bunker,quot; after warning him that he would intervene unless she took control of the city. He was referring to the underground bunker that Trump was taken to when protesters arrived at the White House last week. On Wednesday night, after Trump tweeted that he would intervene, she replied, “ Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. & # 39; # BlackLivesMatter & # 39 ;.

& # 39; These ugly anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! & # 39; he continued. 'Domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle, led by radical left-wing Democrats, of course. LAW AND ORDER! & # 39; he tweeted.

In Portland, another prolifically Democratic city, protesters removed the police fence surrounding the courthouse to spray-paint the walls.

There were suggestions that they, too, were trying to build an autonomous zone, but their efforts were not as organized as Seattle's and the crowds dispersed at 2 am after playing beach ball and dancing on the street.

Reporters at the scene said police fired rubber bullets and pepper balls at the crowd to try to prevent people from tearing down the fence.

The & # 39; zone & # 39; Seattle, which includes apartment and business buildings, also contains the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department, which police left Monday after receiving a threat that the station would be overrun and burned down.

A disfigured sign outside the compound now reads & # 39; Seattle People's Department & # 39 ;.

Armed protesters have been detecting personnel checkpoints where they verify identification and search people at entrances to the area.

Police say they have received complaints that protesters are demanding cash to enter the area, as well as & # 39; protection fees & # 39; of companies under their control.

Seattle Police Deputy Chief Deanna Nollette said at a press conference on Wednesday that while Washington is an open transportation state where firearms are allowed, it is a crime to use them to threaten or intimidate others.

She urged anyone who has been sued by protesters to call 911, describing her alleged behavior as extortion.

However, police sources say the department is now only answering priority calls for an ongoing violent crime, and it is unclear if they could do more than take a report over the phone.

Anti-police protesters disputed Nollette's description of what was happening within the so-called autonomous zone.

Protesters have also planted flowers and plants in the green areas of the area.

On Wednesday, protesters listened to Native American speakers

Protesters burn sage as they listen to someone speak inside the autonomous zone in Seattle on Wednesday night

Many gathered at Cal Anderson Park and observed social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other groups.

A street rally in the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle on Wednesday

People draw chalk messages inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle on Wednesday

A man and a woman hug each other in the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday

A man takes photos of a makeshift monument in Seattle's autonomous zone on Wednesday

A person uses free hand sanitizer in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington

WEDNESDAY: Barricades are seen on the perimeter of CHAZ, declaring that the area is free of police.

WEDNESDAY: Another barricade declares that CHAZ is a sovereign entity independent of the United States of America

A sign at a food stall inside CHAZ requires that the police be stripped of the legal protections they receive on the job.

There are meetings for & # 39; affinity groups & # 39; They include security, technology, medical services and child care every day and lots of book donations.

This literally could not be less true. It is incredibly open and peaceful at CHAZ. Businesses that are open are selling flowers, turning their parking lots into medicinal tents, putting up support signs on their windows & # 39 ;, one person tweeted.

A KIRO-FM reporter received permission to enter CHAZ on Tuesday and said free food and medical aid was available to protesters at every corner.

Some food and supplies were also distributed to the surrounding homeless population, and protesters were organizing a garbage collection for Wednesday, the journalist said.

On Wednesday night, protesters in the area settled in to watch the documentary Paris Is Burning on a portable projector installed on the street. The film focuses on drag queens living in New York City.

However, other reports on social networks indicated that not everything was developing harmoniously within CHAZ.

Some claimed that rapper Raz Simone had established himself as a "warlord,quot; within CHAZ, and was patrolling with armed men.

On Wednesday, a video appeared showing Simone and several other men confronting another man inside CHAZ, accusing him of tagging someone else's graffiti.

& # 39; We are the police of this community now! & # 39; A member of Simone's entourage is heard saying to the man, who shrugs and continues to tag the side of a building.

The video shows that the confrontation escalates rapidly as Simone's entourage demands that the tagger leave, when the shoving breaks out and someone yells "cold, cold!"

The screaming continues as the tagger is ejected and followed by several blocks.

"For your own safety, you must go," the woman presenting the video is heard telling the tagger at one point. "We had to get to the point where approaching him physically was the best way to convey our point of view."

Simone has called for the long-term occupation of the area, tweeting: & # 39; Get out now and hold it & # 39 ;.

"We will be here as long as necessary, so bring a tent and a blanket," he added.

Simone responded to the president's tweets on Wednesday night, writing: & # 39; The president really hit me on the head. I am not a terrorist warlord. Stop spreading that false narrative.

& # 39; The world has NEVER been ready for a strong black man. We have been peaceful and nothing else. If I die, don't let it be in vain. "

Nollette, the police officer, said that although there is now no police presence within the area, "we are working to reopen a dialogue."

She said the department hopes to reopen the compound so they can improve the Seattle Police response time and allow detectives to continue working on criminal investigation cases.

Protesters have said they will maintain control of the area until their demands are met, including the dismantling of the Seattle Police Department and the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Inslee, a Democrat, declared himself ignorant of CHAZ and said he had not heard of the events in Seattle.

On Tuesday night, around 300 protesters took control of Seattle City Hall, carrying placards from the Black Lives Matter and calling for Mayor Durkan to withdraw, shouting "Durkan must go!"

The group was led by Seattle Councilman Kshama Sawant, who opened the building and welcomed protesters inside.

Images shared on social media showed that protesters made passionate speeches and said calls for an end to systemic racism and police brutality after Floyd's death are "making history."

Do you see what we are doing here? Do I really really see the magnitude of what we are doing here? A speaker is heard saying to the crowd.

& # 39; First time in this building and we are making history & # 39 ;.

The crowd camped inside the government building for about an hour before continuing to the newly created & # 39; Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone & # 39 ;, an area occupied by protesters around a police compound.

Durkan has been criticized for his handling of the civil unrest in the city, with growing calls for him to resign.

Sawant, a staunch critic of the mayor, demanded Durkan to resign and blamed her for the "violence and brutality,quot; of the police against the protesters.

"If Mayor Durkan refuses to step aside, it will be the responsibility of the City Council to remove her, introducing articles of impeachment," Sawant said last week.

"Police have inflicted tear gas, maces, rubber bullets, explosive grenades, curfews, arrests, and other repressive tactics on Seattle activists and residents, including children, in an attempt to intimidate and silence the protest movement,quot; .

Tuesday's takeover of the city council came just hours after a group of Black Lives Matter sued the city for "unnecessary violence,quot; carried out by police against protesters across the city.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the University of Seattle Law School Korematsu Center and the law firm Perkins Coie filed the lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

"These daily demonstrations are fueled by people across the city demanding that the police stop using excessive force against blacks and are demanding that Seattle dismantle its racist systems of oppression," Livio De La Cruz, board member of Black Lives Matter Seattle -King County said in a statement about the lawsuit.

"It is unacceptable for the Seattle Police Department to respond to these protests with more excessive force, including the use of tear gas and flashbang grenades."

The lawsuit says the use of chemical agents violates the Fourth and First Amendment rights of protesters and marks the use of such "reckless,quot; tools. in the midst of the respiratory pandemic COVID-19.

Police officers have been caught on camera acting aggressively and shooting tear gas and pepper spray at the faces of peaceful protesters during the weeks of civil unrest following Floyd's death on Memorial Day.

Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best issued an apology to protesters for the officers' harsh tactics and banned the use of tear gas for at least 30 days starting Friday.

Just two nights later, some police officers were still seen using tear gas, pepper spray, and blast ball grenades against crowds on Sunday night.

"CS gas has been cleared," the Seattle Police Department tweeted after midnight Sunday about the recoil.

"In the interest of public safety and life, leave the area now."

This came after the protests turned violent when a man crashed his car into crowds and shot at a 27-year-old protester.

After a backlash over the renewed use of force, officers removed the barricades around the police department's East Precinct on Capitol Hill on Monday, prompting protesters to establish the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone around them.

The area had been the site of brief tensions and clashes between police and protesters before police boarded the compound and withdrew from the area, a move Best described as an exercise in "trust and de-escalation."

Some claimed that rapper Raz Simone (above) had established himself as a "warlord,quot; within CHAZ, and was patrolling with gunmen to enforce community standards. "I am not a terror warlord," Simone said in a statement.

The leaked video from inside the CHAZ shows Simone (left and right) confronting a tagger (wearing a brown hat) who was painting over someone else's graffiti, in an altercation that turned violent

Since then, the six-block radius has become something of a camp where protesters gather each night to hold memorials for Floyd and march in front of the building.

Protesters describe it as a "free zone,quot; as it is free of police and cars, and contains tents for people looking to camp overnight.

Durkan's office told .com in a statement that the city is "facing the most challenging moment in its history."

"As the person who originally investigated the Seattle Police Department for the unconstitutional use of force, Mayor Durkan believes that the SPD can lead the nation to continue reforms and accountability, but knows that this week has eroded trust at a time when trust is most crucial. " the office said Wednesday

LEAD UP TO #CHAZ

SUNDAY: The protests turned violent Sunday night when a man crashed his car into crowds and shot at a 27-year-old protester.

MONDAY: Protesters clash with police near the Seattle Precinct of the Seattle Police Departments, shortly after midnight on June 8. The police left the compound shortly after

TUESDAY: Protesters marched through the streets of Seattle towards the & # 39; free zone & # 39; after occupying the Town Hall for about an hour.

TUESDAY: People then sit in the recently claimed & # 39; free zone & # 39; to see a screening of Ava DuVernay's documentary on how it is legal for prisoners to work penniless, which the director portrays as modern day slavery.

TUESDAY: Protesters defaced the campus signage and renamed the Seattle People's Department.

TUESDAY: Protesters have established a six-block radius around the Eastern Police Precinct and called it the & # 39; Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone & # 39; (above)

TUESDAY: A sign designates a section for smokers in the & # 39; free zone & # 39 ;. The police chief said the police officers' action to leave the area is an exercise in "trust and de-escalation."

TUESDAY: People sit on the street outside the Campus This Tuesday. El área había sido el lugar de tensión y enfrentamientos breves entre la policía y los manifestantes antes de que la policía abordara el recinto y se retirara del área.