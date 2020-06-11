Trump rules out possibility of renaming Army posts named for Confederate leaders

Washington President Trump poured cold water on Wednesday on the possibility of renaming Army facilities named for Confederate leaders, a day after an Army spokesman said top Pentagon officials were open to discussions about doing it.

In a series of tweetsTrump said the 10 Army posts named after Confederate generals "have become part of a Great American Heritage and a history of Winning, Victory and Freedom."

"My administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations," said the president. "Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered."

It has been suggested that we rename up to 10 of our legendary military bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

… Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered. Respect our military! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Mr. Trump's statement was printed and distributed to journalists at the White House during Wednesday's briefing and read by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany from the podium.

"To suggest that these forts were somehow inherently racist and that their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect for the men and women who saw the last piece of American land they saw before going abroad and losing their lives," McEnany said. reporters, adding that the posts are "known to the heroes within him, who trained there, who were deployed from there."

When asked what Trump would do if Congress passed a bill to change the names of these military posts, McEnany said he "will not sign legislation that renames the United States forts."

The president's tweets come after an army spokesman said On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were "open to a bipartisan discussion on the issue."

The 10 Army bases named for Confederate leaders are: Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Camp Beauregard and Fort Polk in Louisiana, Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Rucker in Alabama, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort AP Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia.

In an extensive essay in The Atlantic on Tuesday, retired General David Petraeus argued in favor of renaming the bases, saying the "irony of training at named bases for those who took up arms against the United States and for the right to enslave others, it is inescapable for anyone who pays attention. "

"In short, Lee, Bragg, and the rest committed treason, however much they have agonized over it," Petraeus wrote. "Most of them had worn the uniform of the US Army, and that army should not accept any celebration from those who betrayed their country."

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, statues and flags from public places have been revived as tens of thousands of people from coast to coast protest against police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis.

Last week, the US Marine Corps. USA issued a directive commanders to "identify and eliminate the display of the Confederate battle flag or its representation within workplaces, common access areas and public areas on their premises." The United States Navy said On Tuesday, the admiral to the Chief of Naval Operations, Michael Gilday, ordered his staff to begin work on an order that would ban the Confederate flag in all public spaces and work areas at Navy facilities.