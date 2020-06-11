Trump resumes in-person fundraising in Dallas to build cash leadership against Biden – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (/AP) – President Donald Trump heads to North Texas on Thursday as he resumes in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden who he believes is vital. for victory in November.

Trump travels to Dallas to raise more than $ 10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party, according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan. Before the fundraiser, he will hold a roundtable meeting, with waiver of the law, religious leaders and small business owners, at Gateway Church.

The President will hold another fundraising event on Saturday at his private golf course in New Jersey.

The movements come at a critical moment in the campaign. Trump's re-election plans have been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, a severe economic recession and weeks of nationwide protests over racial injustice. That adds to the sense of urgency to take advantage of the more than $ 250 million that Trump already has in the bank to overcome the strong headwinds.

"There is definitely a built-up of excitement for in-person fundraisers," said Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens. "Donors are eager to support the campaign and our party."

Republican Party and Trump campaign officials held virtual fundraising events during the pandemic, but in-person events with the president are much more lucrative. Trump is planning a steady stream of fundraisers to keep his campaign full of cash until Election Day.

The fundraising trip also marks the President's first formal return to political activities since the pandemic and anticipates the planned resumption of Trump's political rallies later this month. Trump said the first event would be next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by protests in Florida, Texas and Arizona, all states led by Republicans who have aggressively relaxed restrictions on social distancing.

Trump's return to the fundraising circuit comes after his cash consumption declined during the pandemic. He barely gained a lead over Biden in April, at $ 61.7 million, compared to the $ 60 million that Biden raised with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden's tour in April was even more impressive because for much of that month he had not yet signed a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC, a step that now allows him to obtain massive checks from wealthy donors that can exceed $ 600,000. .

"After seeing his approval rating steadily decline week after week, Donald Trump is now putting his own supporters at risk amid a spike in the Texas coronavirus so he can give his campaign a little life," said the Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo.

And while Trump has raised a record $ 742 million and has massive cash reserves, he will need a new influx of money as he seeks to redefine Biden and bolster his own approval rating.

A bright spot for Trump is his donor-based fundraiser that generally contributes small amounts online. While this significant revenue stream also slowed during the pandemic, it made a significant recovery and accounted for about 44% of the money its presidential committee took in April, according to records.

Much of that has been raised through an aggressive small-dollar fundraising campaign that floods populous but less competitive states like California, New York, and Texas with online advertising geared toward raising large amounts of money that could be unleashed on the general electoral campaign.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale likened the campaign on Twitter last month to the "Death Star," charging to unleash his fury on Biden. That effort should have started once Biden was awarded the nomination in March, but the pandemic delayed it. Now the Trump campaign is preparing to attack Biden seriously.

In late May, the campaign placed a $ 5 million ad purchase on cable TV and broadcast, according to Advertising Analytics. The spending went to battlefields like Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Facebook's advertising figures show that the campaign has run more than $ 11.5 million in ads in the past 90 days. And its campaign committees have spent $ 10.6 million on Google ads since early April.

So far, announcements from Trump and his allies attacking Biden have shown little effect in the polls, and many have aimed to cheer on the president's base rather than win over the shrinking group of undecided voters.

In a sign that the campaign may be concerned about its prospects, it is also spending aggressively in states it won four years ago, such as Ohio and Iowa. That's a change from the beginning of the year when the campaign boasted of expanding to Minnesota. and New Mexico.

"Despite the fact that the Trump campaign has talked about going on the offensive in places like New Mexico, his spending tells a very different story," said Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, which is the largest outside Democratic group. . "The fact is that the entire Trump campaign, at least at this point, is being spent defending an increasingly shrinking electoral map."

That includes the money he spent on national television purchases, a costly waste of resources that could otherwise be spent on battlefields that will determine the outcome of the elections. His campaign also recently spent six figures on Trump announcements on the Washington, D.C. cable market. While voters in the heavily Democratic area are almost certain to cast votes against the president, the ad purchase had an intended audience: Trump.

It is unclear whether money will play a critical role in this election compared to previous years. The pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest have sparked a series of unprecedented shocks that have diminished Trump's position in public opinion polls.

Add to that the fact that most people have a pretty good idea of ​​who Trump and Biden are, and there is a scenario where money may not be that decisive. That's different than 2012, when Democrats downloaded a series of brutal ads targeting Mitt Romney, who was much more unknown to a national audience.

"I don't think the money is going to be that important," said John Morgan, a top Democratic fundraiser who supports Biden. "We've heard it all. Trump is defined. Joe Biden is defined.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)