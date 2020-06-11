Trump & # 39; will not even reconsider & # 39; remove Confederate names from military bases

The Donald Trump administration "will not even consider,quot; renaming the Confederate bases amid widespread protests against racism in the United States.

The President of the USA USA He responded to calls to change the names of military bases as the statues were withdrawn from Confederate leaders in some US states. USA

"These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage, a story of victory, victory and freedom," Trump tweeted.

"The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these sacred grounds, and won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. "

There are ten American military installations in the country named after Confederate soldiers, those who fought against the end of slavery in the United States during the American Civil War. They were often high-ranking generals in the Confederate Army.

Two senior defense officials, including the US defense secretary. In the US, they had suggested earlier this week that they were open to changing names amid national protests against racism in the country.

Protests erupted over the death of black American George Floyd on May 25 after an arrest during which a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd's cries of distress.

The United States Navy and Marine Corps recently banned the use of the Confederate Army flag on military bases as the country discusses race issues and the United States Army reconsiders its traditional use of these symbols.

The chief military officer of the United States said Thursday (June 11) that he was wrong to accompany President Trump on a walk near the White House that ended in a photo opportunity at a church. Army General Mark Milley said his presence in uniform amid protests over racial injustice "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics," and that "it should not have been there."

Meanwhile, protesters in Virginia demolished statues of Confederate generals in Richmond and Portsmouth on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

It is not the first time that protesters and US officials have faced the question of whether or not to remove Confederate monuments and symbols.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wrote in a 2017 article: "We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America that was waged in defense of slavery. These monuments should fall."

Now protesters in Europe have begun to raise similar concerns about the statues towards those involved in the countries' slave trade or in the colonial past.

The Tower Hamlets Council in London voluntarily removed a statue of slave trader Robert Milligan.

While in Belgium, protesters have defaced the statues of King Leopold II, fueling debates in Belgian regional governments over the statues towards the king responsible for 10 million deaths in the Congo.

Some argue that these statues and monuments glorify those who committed atrocities, while others claim that removing them is similar to removing history.