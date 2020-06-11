Truex earns its first victory at Martinsville – Up News Info Detroit

Martin Truex Jr. used a trip to NASCAR's shortest track to end a long losing streak the day the stock car series last banned the Confederate flag.

Truex crossed the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR's biggest winners in the past three years, but he couldn't find his way to victory for Joe Gibbs Racing in the first 10 races of this season. He won 19 times from 2017-2019.

"I knew we were going to get one soon," Truex said. "I hope we can get going."

Truex won the Martinsville grandfather clock on the track in clip form just 0.526 miles. He won for the first time with new crew chief James Small.

"It is huge for him and his confidence and for the way people look at him," Truex said. "I think he's huge. All the time I knew he was capable, I know he's going to be an amazing crew chief for a long time.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, and Joey Logano posted a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske.

The race began shortly after NASCAR said the Confederate flag would be banned from all NASCAR events and properties.

Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver, and an Alabama native who called for the exile of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place,quot; for the sport, highlighted the issue this week. Wallace drove Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme. Wallace, wearing an American flag mask, applauded when asked about the decision before the start of the race.

"It's been a stressful couple of weeks," Wallace said at FS1. “This is without a doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. I am excited for tonight. There are a lot of emotions on the track. "

Wallace was wearing a black "I can't breathe,quot; t-shirt, but he did not kneel during the national anthem. His Chevy had "Compassion, Love, Understanding,quot; stamped on the hood. He finished 11th in Martinsville.

"Our Black Lives Matter Chevrolet, that's great to say, well, it was great in the long run," said Wallace.

The 26-year-old Wallace, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500 Mile, also had a newly discovered dose of fame. Already open to social causes in NASCAR, Wallace denounced the flag and his message spread through sports. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted Wallace a "GREAT S / O,quot; and retired NFL star Deion Sanders tweeted that he was proud of NASCAR "recognized our country's sensitivity in dealing with racial injustices,quot; .

Wallace even made some new NASCAR fans, at least for one night, from other athletes. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara responded to NASCAR's statement with a tweet asking "When will the next race be?" with a popcorn emoji. He followed him on social media, as did Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston. Boston tweeted questions about the race and seemed to enjoy the action in Martinsville: "Is everyone on TV? I'm watching the situation more than the drivers I feel. Is it okay? Am I doing it right? Are they changing channels? "

Former NFL security Bernard Pollard Jr. joined the action on social media and had a question about precautions answered in the FS1 broadcast.

But NASCAR's decision angered a contingent of flag loyalists, who got onto social media. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for some of the sport's biggest stars, was one of the loudest critics. He released a series of tweets that exploited the movement and wrote: "You can't erase history by choosing which parts you want to keep and which ones you don't."

Well, Reese Witherspoon gave the glitch an emoji out of five on Twitter, and that could only be enough to beat the haters.

Martinsville has completed a stretch of seven consecutive Cup races since it resumed with no fans on the track. That streak ends Sunday when 1,000 Florida service members, representing Homestead Air Reserve Base and the US Southern Command. USA At Doral, they can attend the Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway as honorary guests and watch the race from the stands. The following week at Talladega Superspeedway, up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend the race. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, they will be required to cover their faces, they will be required a social distance of six feet and they will not have access to the inside box.

"I want to say hello to all the fans at home, we definitely miss you," Truex said. "This doesn't feel good, but it is exciting to win for sure."

Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Mile champion, received help from the car due to overheating after the crush panels of his No. 3 Chevrolet were damaged early in the race. Dillon's wife is expecting her first child at any time.

"I don't know if I got dizzy or what," Dillon said. "I stopped, I had to stop and thank all the medical personnel who recovered me."

