"Total Bellas" renewed for season 6 by E! – Up News Info

ME! He has collected a sixth season of Total Bellas docuseries, which follows the lives of WWE superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

The NBCU cable network will launch the next run of the program later this fall.

The show's fifth season, which ends tonight on June 11, featured the French engagement of Nikki and Artem and the twins discovered that they were both expecting and due to show up in a few weeks.

The upcoming season will highlight the birth of their babies when Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie becomes the mother of two.

Season 5 has an average of around 1 million viewers with 604K in the total demo of 18-49 with almost three-quarters of these female viewers. This average was up 10% from last season and the show consistently ranks in the top ten prime-time shows on ad-supported cable networks.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim / Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan as executive producers for Bunim / Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser as executive producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as executive producers.