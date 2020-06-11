Tory Lanez calls B. Simone for his comments "No 9-5,quot;: "Many people who work 9-5 earn more money than our favorite artists,quot;

Roommates, earlier this week B. Simone set fire to social media when she stated that she would never be in a relationship with someone who has a 9-5 job. Many chimed in with her views on her comments, including Tory Lanez, who called her on Twitter to let her know that 9 to 5 workers make more money than she thinks.

B. Simone was recently interviewed by her "Wild N Out,quot; boss Nick Cannon on her morning radio show, and her comments about not being interested in being with someone who has a 9-to-5 job instead of being Entrepreneurs have hurt many people. way … and that also includes Tory Lanez.

Tory turned to her Twitter account to offer B. Simone this information about those who work 9-5:

"Lolol, I guess no one told my dog ​​B. Simone, that the world has MANY people working a 9-5. GETTING MORE MONEY THAN SOME OF OUR FAVORITE RUNNERS / ENTERTAINERS ?! For me, on the other hand .. all the ladies with 9-5s reached my goal, I have time. "

Following the backlash he received, B. Simone posted an explanation for his comments:

"I am trying to manifest a husband. There is nothing wrong with a n *** a with a 9 to 5. I understand. They work hard. I used to work from 9 to 5. Nothing is wrong. I need an entrepreneur. I need to Someone who understands my mindset. Someone who has the same lifestyle. It has nothing to do with money. "

After his clarification, social networks (and Tory Lanez) seem not to feel his opinion.

