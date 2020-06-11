Top 10 things to do in Boston this weekend: June 11-14, 2020

With the protests against police brutality and George Floyd vigils continuing this week, Massachusetts restaurants partially reopened with the start of Phase 2, and many residents continue to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, BosTen's This week offers a combination of things to do this weekend. Do you have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or on the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

With protests across the country condemning police brutality and systemic racism, many wonder what the long-term effects of the protests will be, especially in regards to tangible policy changes. A group of experts brought together by the William Monroe Trotter Collaborative for Social Justice (part of the Harvard Kennedy School) will discuss that issue as part of the Avant Guardian Podcast, which can be seen live on Friday at 6 p.m. (Note: to participate in the webinar, you must register in advance).

With the courtyards reopening and temperatures hovering in the mid-1970s, it begins to look a lot like summer. To kick off the season, Boston.com has partnered with Chris Kiertz, founder of the Home Bar Awards, for a cocktail class (at Zoom, naturally) using Arlt Summer hard seltzer. Sign up here For a complete list of ingredients to make Kiertz's Summer Soaked Drinks, see you in class!

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter', we also mean 'Black storytelling matters.' This is how Netflix introduced their new Black Lives Matter collection. On twitter On Wednesday morning, a curated list of 45 titles on racial injustice and the experience of African-Americans. Along with critically acclaimed titles such as Ava DuVernay's "13th,quot; and Oscar-winning "Moonlight,quot; by Barry Jenkins, Netflix will include its newest original film, "Da 5 Bloods,quot; by Spike Lee, when the film opens on Friday.

After months of takeaway, delivery and home cooking, we can finally dine at a restaurant again when Phase 2 launched on Monday with dozens of restaurants showcasing their modified patios outdoors. If you're not ready for a restaurant outing this weekend, that's fine. If so, maybe you will find something that stands out in our growing list of outdoor patios. Make a reservation if you can, bring a mask, and enjoy your lunch or dinner outside.

Harpoon's three-week charity series launches Thursday with a virtual concert on its Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Benefitting The Vermont Community Foundation, the concert features artists Dwight & Nicole and Ryan Montbleau, and celebrates the release of For the Frontline Ale, a relaunch of the original Harpoon beer from 1986. Pick up a bundle to enjoy while you're watching the concert: A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boston Resilience Fund, the VV COVID-19 Response Fund and Off Your Plate.

The urban grape, a Black-owned wine store in the South End, has long expressed the lack of diversity in the wine industry, and even more so at a time when wineries have been encouraged to take a stand against racism. and inequality. Owner TJ Douglas will be featured at TheMomSomm's Instagram live Thursday at 7 p.m. dive into details like what kind of change is needed in the wine industry and where wine professionals and consumers can start. Pour yourself a glass and listen.

As thousands of people protest a legacy of racism and police brutality across the United States, some have begun to consider how these protests fit into a broader historical perspective of this country. On Friday at 12 pm, Brandeis University faculty, including university professor Anita Hill and associate professor of history Harry Truman, Leah Wright Rigueur, will meet for a discussion "from multiple academic perspectives at this time, their background historical and possible results ".

Criterion Collection, a company that releases in-depth and high-definition versions of culturally significant films, is making a collection of films by black filmmakers and documentaries that have captured the Black experience available to stream for free on its website. Some of the movies now available that could normally only be seen with a subscription include Julie Dash's "Daughters of the Dust,quot;, Maya Angelou's "Down in the Delta,quot; and Kathleen Collins' "Losing Ground,quot;. The full list of titles can be found on the Criterion Channel home page.

The typical one-month celebration of the Boston Pride would already look very different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the organization plans to cancel or redirect most of its virtual events planned to "support the black and brown community," according to a press release. The only event remaining is the organization's virtual festival, on Saturday June 13 from noon to 7 p.m. What would generally be marked by a parade through Boston and the celebration at the Government Center will be an interactive portal where LGBTQ + community organizations, which would normally have stands at the festival, can interact with the public.

A Boston summer doesn't feel complete without a hike to Harrison Street for the SoWa open market. The South End Pillar Farmers Market will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m., providing fresh, edible food in a non-contact environment. While the festival's beer garden and art market will remain closed, some may appreciate a socially distant effort to return to normal.